The US attacks charter flights from Cuba and Haiti to Nicaragua | AlMomento.net

The United States has announced new measures to restrict charter flights from Cuba to Nicaragua, citing concerns over irregular migration. The provision includes the possibility of imposing visa restrictions on company owners and officials involved in offering these flights.

In recent months, Nicaragua has seen a significant increase in charter flights from Cuba, following the issuance of a free visa for Cuban citizens by the government of President Daniel Ortega. Additionally, there has been a surge in flights from Haiti to Nicaragua, with a notable influx of Haitian migrants arriving at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua.

Experts believe that Nicaragua has become a shortcut for migrants, particularly Cubans and Haitians, seeking to reach the United States. According to Manuel Orozco, an analyst on migration issues at the Inter-American Dialogue, Nicaragua’s accessibility to migrants from these countries has led to an increase in charter flights and the use of the country as a route to the United States.

Orozco explains that many individuals from Cuba and Haiti, faced with challenges in reaching the United States through traditional routes, are turning to Nicaragua as a faster and more feasible option. He suggests that Nicaragua may have exploited the migration situation by offering a monetary incentive and package of charter flights to attract migrants.

The United States‘ decision to restrict these flights has been perceived as a response to the migration flow through Nicaragua. Critics argue that the move to use migration as a foreign policy weapon against Nicaragua may have broader implications for the region.

As tensions escalate, it remains to be seen how Nicaragua and other countries involved will respond to the new measures imposed by the United States. The situation raises important questions about migration policies, regional dynamics, and the intersection of migration and foreign policy.

