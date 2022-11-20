2022-11-20 14:28

According to news on November 20, it has been more than two months since the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Due to capacity problems, the delivery date of some models has been repeatedly delayed.

In the Chinese market, the waiting time for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has been extended from about 4-5 weeks to 5-6 weeks.

According to Apple’s official website, if an order is placed now, the expected delivery time of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is 2022/12/27 – 2023/01/03, and users have to wait for more than one month.

On September 9 this year, Apple opened the pre-sale of the new iPhone 14 series. Among them, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be officially released on September 16. It will take several weeks to pre-order the products on the Chinese official website.

At the end of October, due to the epidemic, the production capacity of Foxconn’s main iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou was affected. According to analysts at market research firm Fubon Research, Foxconn is Apple’s largest iPhone contract manufacturer, producing 70% of the world‘s iPhones.

On November 7, Apple’s official website announced that despite strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, shipments will be lower than previously expected, and users will take longer to get new phones. At the same time, Apple is also working closely with suppliers to restore normal production levels.