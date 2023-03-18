Career opportunities at the Delphina hotel chain

Over 140 new job opportunities, including annual positions, in tourism in Sardinia: these are the numbers of current recruitments for Delphina hotels & resorts, a Sardinian hotel chain with 12 five and four star hotels located in the north of Sardinia.

The company also offers a series of opportunities in the Palau headquarters with research, for the commercial and management area, of an operation manager, of a technical area director, of a revenue manager, an assistant for management control, a web marketing manager, graphic designers and travel consultants for the reservations department.

While in the structures there will be selections for seasonal employees who embrace a range of professionals including tour guides, boat captain, biologists, excursion office manager, as well as guest relations, maître, kitchen chefs, kitchen and dining room commis, chef de rang, barman, bartenders, front desk staff and chambermaids.