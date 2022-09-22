Listen to the audio version of the article

About fifty markets of the Dico spa chain pass to the Pam Group, which transforms them into In’s Mercato, the Group’s discount brand. The Venetian company thus enters new areas. With 29 openings, it covers the squares of Florence, Grosseto, Livorno, Lucca, Massa-Carrara, Pisa, Pistoia, Siena. With the other 8 points of sale, it enters the provinces of Ancona, Fermo, Macerata, Pesaro and Città di Castello in Umbria, while it strengthens in Lazio with 16 new points of sale in the provinces of Rome, Latina and Viterbo. All the staff, 350 employees, who were headed by Dico became part of the Pam Group. The operation is the result of an acquisition, In’s, in fact, took over the points of sale of the Dico SpA chain – confirming all the employees of the stores in the workforce. By the end of the year, In’s will have 550 stores with a strengthening of its position in the discount channel. «The expansion of the In’s network with the rebranding operation started – explains Moreno Fincato, general manager of In’s Mercato – are part of a development program that we have started with a view to growth and consolidation in the market. We want to promote a new concept of discount by expanding our target audience, always offering quality products and services with a view to environmental and social sustainability. The important innovation in our stores responds to the need to look to the future, not only by intercepting current trends but by approaching a new audience. We believe in it and we are moving forward in this direction ».