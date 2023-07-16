The Dollar Continues to Fall Against Other Currencies, Experts Predict a Months-Long Weakness

Title: Dollar Continues to Plummet as Financial Markets Brace for Fed’s Decision

Subtitle: Falling Dollar Raises Hopes for Improved Inflation and Favorable Import Prices

Date: July 16, 20XX

Despite the financial markets being closed on weekends, the US dollar has experienced one of its sharpest declines in recent months against other major currencies. The downward trend has sent shockwaves through Latin American markets, leaving investors anxiously awaiting the Federal Reserve’s decision on July 26 regarding a potential base points increase.

The US currency is currently at its lowest level in over a year, as signs of cooling inflation strengthen the belief that the Federal Reserve will soon halt their interest rate hikes. This has prompted experts to predict a continued decline in the value of the dollar in the coming months.

To illustrate the impact of this trend, here are the exchange rates for July 15 in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica, as per figures collected by the financial portal Investing.com:

– Mexico: 16.75 Mexican pesos (MXN)

– Costa Rica: 543.68 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

– Guatemala: 7.84 quetzales (GTQ)

– Honduras: 24.59 lempiras (HNL)

– Nicaragua: 36.55 córdobas (NIO) [Buy rates]

– Mexico: 16.74 Mexican pesos (MXN)

– Costa Rica: 531.21 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

– Guatemala: 7.66 quetzales (GTQ)

– Honduras: 24.15 lempiras (HNL)

– Nicaragua: 36.10 córdobas (NIO) [Sale rates]

– Mexico: 16.76 Mexican pesos (MXN)

– Costa Rica: 556.15 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

– Guatemala: 8.02 quetzales (GTQ)

– Honduras: 25.04 lempiras (HNL)

– Nicaragua: 36.99 Cordoba (NIO)

As the dollar’s fall continues, experts have predicted potential positive effects, particularly in developing countries. The depreciation of the US currency could lead to reduced import prices, thereby aiding in the improvement of inflation rates. Notably, experts anticipate this downward trend to persist for several months.

Peter Vasallo, a fund manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management, stated, “It is highly likely that the dollar will remain weak in the upcoming months,” further supporting the notion of a prolonged decline.

Amidst this situation, the Mexican peso stands out as one of the strongest performing currencies in the region. With an impressive improvement of 2 pesos and 77 cents, or 14.20 percent, since December, the peso trails only the Colombian peso in terms of growth.

The falling dollar carries immense significance for both domestic and international markets. Investors are closely watching the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting later this month, hoping for clarity on the future of the US currency.

