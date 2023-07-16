Shakira Returns to Barcelona: Meeting with Lawyer Sparks Speculation

Title: Shakira Returns to Barcelona for a Supposedly Important Meeting with her Lawyer

Subtitle: Singer’s Visit Coincides with Her Plan to Pick up Children Amidst Custody Disputes

Date: July 16, 2023 | Time: 14:02H

Shakira, the renowned international pop sensation, has made her way back to Barcelona this past weekend from London. While her return to Spain initially appeared to be for picking up her children, it has come to light that the singer also has an allegedly crucial meeting with her lawyer on the agenda.

After spending nearly two weeks in Paris and London, basking in her freedom and enjoying her single life without her children, Milan (10 years old) and Sasha (8), Shakira has been in the headlines for her rumored romantic endeavors. During her time in the United Kingdom, she fueled speculations of a romance with Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, attending the British F1 Grand Prix to show support. Furthermore, Shakira was also romantically linked to basketball player Jimmy Butler, with whom she shared a dinner date.

However, this Saturday, July 15, the singing sensation returned to Barcelona primarily to reunite with her children, according to reports from Vanitatis portal of El Confidencial and the Europa Press agency. The custody agreement with her former partner, Gerard Piqué, necessitated the children’s stay with their father for a certain period, in adherence to the court-approved arrangement.

Amid the ongoing alleged custody dispute between Shakira and Piqué, especially concerning their children’s summer vacation plans and reported restrictions on the minors’ contact with Clara Chía Marti, Piqué’s current girlfriend, a recent development reveals that the singer held an important meeting with her legal representative upon her arrival.

Details about the nature of the meeting remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation regarding its connection to the custody battle. Shakira’s lawyer might have provided counsel on the clauses that are said to be preventing the minors from being near Piqué’s new partner.

As fans and media eagerly await further updates on Shakira’s legal matters and custody arrangements, her return to Barcelona undoubtedly symbolizes her dedication as a mother and her determination to resolve any potential disputes.

*The mentioned date and time reflect when the article content was prepared and ready for publication.

