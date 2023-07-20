Home » The Dollar Continues to Rise, Trading at 16.7228 Pesos per Unit
Dollar Strengthens Against Mexican Peso as Markets Await US Fed Decision

Today, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the dollar is trading at 16.7228 pesos per unit, showing an upward trend in real time. According to the Banxico registry, the spot interbank dollar ended at 16.7165 pesos, showcasing a 3.24 cents advance in favor of the Mexican peso. Despite the dollar’s continuous rise, the Mexican currency remains in positive territory, consolidating its position above the psychological barrier of 16 units.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on monetary policy. Analysts consider the likelihood of a 25 basis points increase in interest rates to be low. The official data regarding this decision will be published on July 26.

Here are the prices of the dollar in various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $16.7165 – Sell: $16.7165
– HSBC: Buy: $16.40 – Sell: $17.13
– Banamex: Buy: $16.23 – Sell: $17.20
– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
– Banorte: Buy: $15.60 – Sell: $17.05
– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.41 – Sell: $17.04
– IXE: Buy: $15.61 – Sell: $17.06
– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.29 – Sell: $17.70
– Monex: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.04
– Azteca Bank: Buy: $16.15 – Sell: $17.09
– Inbursa: Buy: $16.50 – Sell: $18.50
– Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.07
– Exchange: Buy: $16.20 – Sell: $17.21
– Spa area: Buy: $16.00 – Sell: $17.30

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of bitcoins is trading at 29,898.0 dollars, indicating an upward trend in real time.

For those interested in other currencies, the euro is quoted at 18.81 pesos, while the pound sterling is at an overall average of 21.64 pesos.

