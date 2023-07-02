Home » The Dollar Shows Signs of Recovery Against the Mexican Peso on July 1st
Business

Title: Dollar Records Slight Recovery against Mexican Peso on July 1st

Date: July 1, 20XX

After experiencing consecutive losses in recent days, the value of the American dollar saw a slight recovery in its exchange rate against the Mexican peso today, Saturday, July 1st. This news comes as a relief for those closely monitoring the currency market.

In comparison to the previous day, when the exchange rate stood at 17.09 Mexican pesos per US dollar, the dollar saw a depreciation of three cents, resulting in a current rate of 17.12 pesos per unit. Despite this small increase, it is worth noting that the dollar closed the month of June with six consecutive months of losses against the Mexican currency, dropping by 12.27 cents in the first half of the year.

On Friday, June 30th, the dollar had started the day at 17.05 pesos, marking a 0.40% increase in value since the previous reference day. This positive trend continued into July 1st, with the dollar showing appreciation of over 5% in the quarter.

Although the dollar had been weakening in the past few days due to inflationary data from the United States and decreased expectations of additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, it finally reacted on July 1st, recording a small surge in its price against the Mexican peso.

For those interested in the current exchange rates, the following are the rates at which major banks and exchange houses in Mexico are selling the US dollar as of July 1st:

– BBVA Bancomer: Buys at 16.25 pesos and sells at 17.55 pesos.
– Citibanamex: Buys at 16.60 pesos and sells at 17.55 pesos.
– Affirm: Buys at 16.10 pesos and sells at 17.60 pesos.
– Inbursa: Buys at 16.80 pesos and sells at 18.80 pesos.
– Banorte: Buys at 16 pesos and sells at 17.40 pesos.
– Scotiabank: Buys at 15.10 pesos and sells at 19.10 pesos.
– Banco del Bajío: Buys at 4.40 pesos and sells at 5.70 pesos.

The currency market remains a topic of interest for many, as fluctuations in exchange rates impact various sectors of the economy. The slight recovery of the dollar against the Mexican peso provides some respite after recent losses, but experts will continue to monitor the market in the coming days to determine the overall trend.

