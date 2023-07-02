Japanese People Rally Against Sea Drainage of Fukushima Nuclear Contaminated Water

Title: Japanese People Rally Against Fukushima Nuclear Contaminated Water Drainage into Sea

Date: July 1, 2023

In a strong display of public opposition, dozens of Japanese citizens gathered in Tokyo on June 30 to protest against the potential discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea. The protest comes as the final inspection of the plant’s contaminated water drainage equipment by the Japan Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission concluded on June 30, with the announcement of the inspection results expected within a week.

The rally participants, holding up banners and slogans, demanded that the Japanese government halt the process of releasing nuclear-contaminated water containing radioactive elements into the sea. Lamenting the lack of consent from fishery practitioners and local residents, the protesters voiced concerns over irreversible harm, not only to Japan but also to neighboring countries and the entire world, if the contaminated water is discharged.

One rally participant emphasized the global impact of such an action, stating, “There is only one ocean, and if things like this are allowed, our environment would be completely destroyed.” The crowd condemned the government’s claims of safety, asserting that the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea is an irresponsible and reckless act that will burden future generations.

The fear and opposition expressed by the Japanese people highlight the deep concerns over the potential consequences of releasing the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water. The contamination, resulting from the 2011 nuclear disaster, has posed a significant environmental threat. Despite claims by the government that the water has been treated and diluted, there remains widespread skepticism regarding its long-term impact on marine life and the environment.

The Japanese government faces a challenging dilemma in deciding how to handle the nuclear-contaminated water. With storage tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant nearing full capacity, finding a sustainable solution continues to be an urgent matter. The option of sea discharge has been contentious, with concerns over potential damage to the already fragile marine ecosystem, as well as international repercussions.

The rallying voices of the Japanese people urge the government to reconsider its decision and explore alternative avenues for managing the nuclear-contaminated water. As the world watches, the Japanese government must address the concerns of its citizens and the international community to ensure the protection of the environment and the well-being of future generations.

Source: CCTV News Client

Author: Editor

Trainee Editor: Fang Xi

