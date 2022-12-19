The earliest star-shooting manufacturer Nubia Z50 launched the Galaxy Super Night Algorithm: One-click generation of star trails

Shooting stars has become an important way of playing mobile phones in recent years. Nubia is the first manufacturer to promote shooting stars in this regard. Optimize the shooting of stars or starry sky, and generate star trails with one click.

According to Nubia, shooting stars is actually a kind of night scene photography, but the conditions are more demanding. In this regard, Nubia Z50 has brought a lot of algorithm upgrades.

The first is the night scene algorithm,Nubia Z50 has developed a “Night Mandrill Algorithm” specially for night scene shooting, which increases the equivalent light sensitivity of the camera by 3 times.

At the same time, for shooting stars, Nubia has launched the Milky Way Super Night Algorithm, when shooting star trails in seconds,Combined with the star database of the National Astronomical Observatory, a unique star trail photo can be generated with one click, and ordinary people can also take pictures of the bright galaxy.

In other respects, Nubia Z50 also has a variety of shooting methods for starry sky, including star trails (professional, second shot), starry sky (professional, second shot), AI constellation (connection, stickers, birthday constellations, common star markings), total There are 11 starry sky algorithms available.