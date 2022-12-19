Home Business The earliest star-shooting manufacturer Nubia Z50 debuted the Galaxy Super Night Algorithm: Generate star trails with one click–fast technology–technology changes the future
The earliest star-shooting manufacturer Nubia Z50 debuted the Galaxy Super Night Algorithm: Generate star trails with one click

The earliest star-shooting manufacturer Nubia Z50 launched the Galaxy Super Night Algorithm: One-click generation of star trails

Shooting stars has become an important way of playing mobile phones in recent years. Nubia is the first manufacturer to promote shooting stars in this regard. Optimize the shooting of stars or starry sky, and generate star trails with one click.

According to Nubia, shooting stars is actually a kind of night scene photography, but the conditions are more demanding. In this regard, Nubia Z50 has brought a lot of algorithm upgrades.

The earliest star-shooting manufacturer Nubia Z50 launched the Galaxy Super Night Algorithm: One-click generation of star trails

The first is the night scene algorithm,Nubia Z50 has developed a “Night Mandrill Algorithm” specially for night scene shooting, which increases the equivalent light sensitivity of the camera by 3 times.

The earliest star-shooting manufacturer Nubia Z50 launched the Galaxy Super Night Algorithm: One-click generation of star trails

At the same time, for shooting stars, Nubia has launched the Milky Way Super Night Algorithm, when shooting star trails in seconds,Combined with the star database of the National Astronomical Observatory, a unique star trail photo can be generated with one click, and ordinary people can also take pictures of the bright galaxy.

The earliest star-shooting manufacturer Nubia Z50 launched the Galaxy Super Night Algorithm: One-click generation of star trails

In other respects, Nubia Z50 also has a variety of shooting methods for starry sky, including star trails (professional, second shot), starry sky (professional, second shot), AI constellation (connection, stickers, birthday constellations, common star markings), total There are 11 starry sky algorithms available.

The earliest star-shooting manufacturer Nubia Z50 launched the Galaxy Super Night Algorithm: One-click generation of star trails

