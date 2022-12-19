Home World Hong Kong Special Administrative Region holds “bicycle festival” to show the charm of the city
World

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region holds “bicycle festival” to show the charm of the city

by admin
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region holds “bicycle festival” to show the charm of the city
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region holds “bicycle festival” to show the charm of the city
2022-12-19 10:27:47.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The “Hong Kong Cycling Festival” was held on the 18th, and more than 5,000 people participated in related activities.

There were six major cycling (bicycle) events on that day, including two non-competition events of “50 km group” and “30 km group”. Participants galloped on the track while admiring the scenery along the road.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, said that Hong Kong held the “Hong Kong Cyclothon” again, showing the vitality and extraordinary charm of Hong Kong. Currently, Hong Kong is gradually resuming holding many large-scale events. In addition to the “Hong Kong Cycling Festival”, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will also hold a number of large-scale events, allowing tourists to experience Hong Kong with its profound Chinese traditional culture and the fusion of Chinese and foreign cultures, and to tell the story of Hong Kong to tourists.

The “Hong Kong Cycling Festival” is a cycling event hosted by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. It was held for the first time in 2015 and will not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the epidemic.

See also  Putin's goal is to install a puppet government in Ukraine

You may also like

After the beating scandal, the Regensburg choir opens...

The start of EU carbon tariffs has been...

Between flight and war, Christmas for Ukrainian children...

Qatargate, hearing in Brescia for Panzeri’s wife: it...

Ana Gomes: “Panzeri acted in a perverse way,...

At least 36 injured in serious turbulence on...

Twitter has rejected Elon Musk

Canada, shooting in an apartment building. Five dead,...

Ukraine, new Russian attack on Kiev, also used...

2022 is the year that Europe will move...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy