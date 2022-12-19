Hong Kong Special Administrative Region holds “bicycle festival” to show the charm of the city 2022-12-19 10:27:47.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The “Hong Kong Cycling Festival” was held on the 18th, and more than 5,000 people participated in related activities.

There were six major cycling (bicycle) events on that day, including two non-competition events of “50 km group” and “30 km group”. Participants galloped on the track while admiring the scenery along the road.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, said that Hong Kong held the “Hong Kong Cyclothon” again, showing the vitality and extraordinary charm of Hong Kong. Currently, Hong Kong is gradually resuming holding many large-scale events. In addition to the “Hong Kong Cycling Festival”, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will also hold a number of large-scale events, allowing tourists to experience Hong Kong with its profound Chinese traditional culture and the fusion of Chinese and foreign cultures, and to tell the story of Hong Kong to tourists.

The “Hong Kong Cycling Festival” is a cycling event hosted by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. It was held for the first time in 2015 and will not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the epidemic.