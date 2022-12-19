The first in China! 13 cities including Beijing jointly issued the “Beijing Declaration on the Modernization of Urban Governance”

On December 19, the Beijing Party Construction Leading Action Reform Forum, co-sponsored by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, and the Beijing Municipal Government, closed. At the closing ceremony, 13 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Shijiazhuang, Xiong’an, Hohhot, Hangzhou, Jinan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Haikou, and Chengdu, participated in the party building to lead the governance of mega cities and the participation of multiple subjects in urban governance. A broad consensus was reached, and the “Beijing Declaration on the Modernization of Urban Governance” was jointly issued. It is reported that this is the first urban governance modernization declaration in China. The cities that initiated the declaration have a wide coverage and strong representation, covering four major municipalities directly under the central government, including representative cities in the east, middle and west, including northern cities and southern cities. Send out the strong voice of the times to build a people’s city and promote the modernization of urban governance.

A city is a city for the people and an important carrier of modernization. The modernization of urban governance is an important part of the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. In recent years, all parts of the country have adhered to the leadership of party building and further promoted urban governance, forming a lot of valuable experience and important practical results. At the same time, urban governance still faces some challenges and problems, which require all regions to learn from each other, learn from each other, and work hand in hand to solve them together.

The declaration adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of a series of important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on urban community governance as the theoretical basis, and thoroughly implements the “people’s cities built by the people, people’s cities for the people’s cities” The important concept of “people” was initiated by the organizer of the forum. Well-known experts were invited to discuss and solicit the opinions of the brothers and cities participating in the forum. They unanimously agreed to take “putting the people first and creating a better life together” as the theme and work together in the process of Chinese-style modernization development. , give full play to the institutional advantages of our country’s party building leading grassroots governance, and actively promote the modernization of the urban governance system and governance capabilities.

Aiming at the main problems faced by urbanization and urban governance, the declaration extracted the core connotations of Beijing’s party building leading reforms that are immediately handled upon response, and mass appeals driving mega-city governance. The important concepts put forward by the 2020 Sustainable Development Agenda and the New Urban Agenda echo the common topics of international urban construction and urban governance, such as ecological construction, resilient cities, smart cities, and multi-subject collaborative governance. Initiative”, to introduce and share with the world the Chinese experience and wisdom of urban governance in the process of Chinese-style modernization.

The “ten-point initiative” includes: adhere to people-oriented, improve people’s livelihood and well-being, take more measures to benefit people’s livelihood and warm people’s hearts, continuously improve the public service system, and improve the level of public services; insist on relying on the people, build people’s cities, and let urban governance fully reflect the people’s will, protect the rights and interests of the people, and stimulate people’s creative vitality; adhere to the rule of law, ensure fairness and justice, and promote the modernization of the urban governance system and governance capabilities on the track of the rule of law; adhere to source governance, strengthen active governance, and focus more on the high-frequency commonality of citizens’ demands and reflections To solve problems, carry out governance in key areas and key areas; adhere to coordinated governance, strengthen the co-governance system, further stimulate the vitality of the whole society, and give full play to the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the government, society, citizens, and market players; strengthen grassroots governance and build a solid foundation Governance foundation, further promote the sinking of the center of gravity and supporting resources of urban governance to streets and communities, improve the professional level of grassroots governance; strengthen digital governance, build smart cities, build a more complete urban governance information network system, and promote the agility of urban governance , refinement, and intelligence; strengthen resilience governance, achieve safe development, coordinate emergency management of public health incidents, natural disasters, and accident disasters, and realize coordinated advancement of urban construction, development, and security; strengthen regional coordination, promote balanced development, and coordinate urban clusters Coordinated development of small towns, urban and rural areas; strengthen ecological civilization, share low-carbon life, promote intensive and green high-quality development, and strive to create a good environment suitable for business, living, entertainment and travel. (Beijing Daily Client | Reporter Ren Shan and Sun Hongyang)