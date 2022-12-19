When we go shopping and finally find the capi that we have long sought and that satisfy us we can’t wait to wear them and show them off at the first opportunity. A legitimate desire, which however should be stemmed at first. In fact, it would be much better to wash them before putting them on.

Just because a dress is new and fresh out of the box unfortunately doesn’t mean it’s clean. We must not forget that it is passed through the hands of many people: from the workers in the textile factory where it was produced, up to the suppliers, warehouse workers and shop assistants. All these people leave their own on their clothes bacteria and pathogens. Not to mention the shelves in shops: if the garment is on display then dozens and dozens of people must have touched it before us. That’s why once we get home we should immediately wash our purchases.

However, there is also another reason that should push us to adopt this practice: new clothes, in contact with our skin, could cause allergies and irritations. The reason? The presence of toxic substances which can only be eliminated with one or more preventive washes. We are talking about harmful dyes, non-phenols, biocides and formaldehyde that can hide among the fibers of the fabrics and pose a danger to our health. Even more so if the garments are produced in countries where health laws are less strict and allow the use of dangerous substances.

Depending on the type of garment worn and the portion of skin affected by contact with the fabric, there may be different types of skin irritation. They range from allergic reactions to skin rashes, up to eczema, urticaria and even contact dermatitis. This explains why it is strongly recommended to wash new clothes before wearing them.