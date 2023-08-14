The Eight Major US Airlines Announce New Routes for Fall Season: Delta, American, United, Jetblue, Spirit, and More

Delta, American, United, Jetblue, Spirit, and other major airlines in the US are gearing up to launch new routes this fall. According to Travel Pulse, these airlines have planned several exciting additions to their flight schedules.

Alaska Airlines is set to expand its service between Yakima and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on November 17. Additionally, they will introduce a new route from Los Angeles to Guatemala City, Guatemala on December 14.

American Airlines, Delta, and United are also joining the action. American Airlines will add routes from Texas to Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville to Gainesville, Florida; and Los Angeles to Eugene, Oregon. They will also expand service on 10 routes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, including popular destinations like Cancun, Mexico, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Delta will relaunch service to Curacao from Atlanta, marking its return to the destination after a decade-long hiatus, starting December 16. Meanwhile, United Airlines recently announced the addition of 127 new nonstop flights for the upcoming college football season, with increased frequencies to various college towns and cities.

Even low-cost carriers are getting in on the action. Avelo will make its Caribbean debut with a new service between Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport and Puerto Rico’s San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport from November 15. Spirit Airlines will offer a new nonstop route from Charleston, South Carolina, to Las Vegas beginning September 7, operating five times a week. Jetblue, another low-cost carrier, plans to expand its service to the Caribbean, connecting New York City’s JFK Airport to St. Kitts and Nevis on November 2, and flying from JFK to Belize City, Belize, starting December 6.

In terms of punctuality, Alaska Airlines emerged as the frontrunner in a recent ranking. According to reportur.us, Alaska Airlines operated 36,960 flights in July with an impressive punctuality rate of 82.08% and a cancellation rate of only 0.29%. Delta Airlines also stood out in the ranking, surpassing American and United.

With all these new routes and improved punctuality, travelers can look forward to more convenient options and smoother journeys this fall.

