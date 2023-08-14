PNC captures a man and his life partner for threatening several people in San Miguel

Impacts: 1

This Monday, the Police captured Carlos Omar Castañeda López and his life partner Sulma Esperanza Rodríguez Villanueva, for threatening several people with a knife and a firearm.

According to the PNC, the detainees were captured on video when they threatened residents of the Las Brisas del Río 2 neighborhood, San Miguel, with a machete and a pistol.

Both will already be brought before the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime committed.

“We are not going to allow more acts of intolerance,” reiterated the Police Corporation.

