PNC captures a man and his life partner for threatening several people in San Miguel

This Monday, the Police captured Carlos Omar Castañeda López and his life partner Sulma Esperanza Rodríguez Villanueva, for threatening several people with a knife and a firearm.
According to the PNC, the detainees were captured on video when they threatened residents of the Las Brisas del Río 2 neighborhood, San Miguel, with a machete and a pistol.
Both will already be brought before the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime committed.
“We are not going to allow more acts of intolerance,” reiterated the Police Corporation.