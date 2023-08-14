Home » PNC captures a man and his life partner for threatening several people in San Miguel
News

PNC captures a man and his life partner for threatening several people in San Miguel

by admin

Impacts: 1

This Monday, the Police captured Carlos Omar Castañeda López and his life partner Sulma Esperanza Rodríguez Villanueva, for threatening several people with a knife and a firearm.

According to the PNC, the detainees were captured on video when they threatened residents of the Las Brisas del Río 2 neighborhood, San Miguel, with a machete and a pistol.

Both will already be brought before the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime committed.

“We are not going to allow more acts of intolerance,” reiterated the Police Corporation.

See also  Valledupar City Hall will buy two vehicles for the Official Fire Department

You may also like

Community Rises Together: Mass Brings Comfort and Strength...

Río Quito: aqueduct delivered in Chiviguidó

Successful search: the police brought the missing woman...

Goodbye to the expected “cage fight”?: Zuckerberg says...

Elvia Milena Sanjuán increases political agenda for ‘El...

Ten injured after a Kremser accident with a...

Traffic accidents the order of the day

President Petro denies that a drug trafficker has...

90 years Baldeneysee: The hiking trail becomes a...

Mass Robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall: Luxury Handbags...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy