The election lies cost Fox News $787.5 million

$787.5 million! Rupert Murdoch pays a heavy price for spreading Trump’s election lies Rupert Murdoch gives in at the last moment. Shortly before civil lawsuits against his Fox News Channel television station begin, the media baron agrees to a settlement and pays high damages to a voting machine manufacturer.

The US news channel Fox News Channel is one of the prime pieces in the media empire of Australian-born Rupert Murdoch. Image: Mary Altaffer/AP

At the beginning of the week, Rupert Murdoch was still combative. So the 92-year-old media baron ran an ad in American newspapers with the headline: “More than ever,” people trusted Fox News Channel — a statement said to be based on an opinion poll.