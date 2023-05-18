The electric car with a range of 1000 kilometers arrives from China with the Zeekr 001 We. Special Chinese cars

Listen to the audio version of the article

Goodbye charging anxiety. The Chinese electric car Zeekr 001 We has all the qualities to make the electric car comparable in terms of autonomy to a diesel thermal rival, thanks to the over 1000 kilometers available. Produced by the Geely group, which includes European brands such as Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, the Zeekr 001 We has reached 1,032 of autonomy according to the Chinese CLTC homologation cycle.

Zeekr 001 WE autonomy over 1000 kilometres

Premium electric brand of the Geely group, Zeekr will arrive in Europe by the end of 2023 in the Netherlands and Sweden with the marketing of the 001 We and the SUV X. Built on the SEA modular platform, used by other models of the group such as the Smart #1 (produced in a 50/50 joint venture with Daimler) or the Lynk&Co 01, the 001 WE is the first Zeekr model to be powered by CATL accredited Qilin 3.0 CTO batteries of a capacity up to 140 kWh with a density of 255 Wh/kg. 13% more powerful than the 100 kWh version (homologated for 741 km), the new batteries are combined with two 544 horsepower electric motors and involve a price increase in China of around 13,500 euros compared to less powerful batteries. Cost of the Zeekr 01 We with 1000 kilometers of autonomy? In China, around 53,000 euros are needed, a figure similar to that necessary for the purchase of the Tesla Model 3 Performance with 510 km and 600 km of autonomy.