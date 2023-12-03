Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, known as “X,” has once again found himself in a sea of controversy. In a recent interview at the DealBook forum organized by The New York Times, Musk made a bold admission, stating, “It’s a real weakness to want to be liked, and I don’t have it.”

The interview marked Musk’s first appearance in the mainstream media since endorsing an anti-Semitic publication in mid-November. The controversial technology magnate has faced backlash over the past months due to various incidents on his social network, including a tweet in which he seemed to support a conspiracy theory denigrating Jews.

Musk has expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging that his controversial posts have been detrimental, stating, “Out of 30,000, it could literally be the worst and dumbest post I’ve ever made. I essentially handed a loaded gun to those who hate me, and possibly those who are anti-Semitic, and for that I am very sorry.”

The controversy has led to increased scrutiny of X, with Musk’s leadership coming under fire for overlooking the proliferation of misinformation and hate speech on the platform since his acquisition of the company. Additionally, Musk’s recent comments and insults directed at advertisers who have abandoned the platform have further escalated the situation.

The fallout from Musk’s actions continues to reverberate, with approximately 200 major companies, including Disney, Apple, and IBM, pulling their advertising from X. Despite the exodus of advertisers, Musk remains defiant, refusing to give in to what he perceives as “blackmail” from those who have abandoned the platform.

Amid the ongoing crisis, “X” has lost nearly half its value since Musk’s acquisition, with the social media mogul actively seeking new streams of revenue to keep the platform afloat. However, Musk’s leadership and the ethical considerations surrounding X’s content moderation continue to be subject to intense scrutiny, further complicating the path to redemption for the embattled social network.

As Musk grapples with the fallout from his controversial rhetoric and the exodus of advertisers, the future of X remains uncertain, with widespread concerns about the platform’s role in perpetuating prejudice and intolerance. With criticism mounting, Musk’s strategic decisions for the platform continue to be called into question, raising significant doubts about the future trajectory of X.

