Alert for the parade in Yemen of Houthi fighters, the pro-Iranian militia that supports Hamas terrorists

Alert for the parade in Yemen of Houthi fighters, the pro-Iranian militia that supports Hamas terrorists

Thousands of recently recruited Houthi rebels in Yemen marched in support of Hamas and its offensives against Israel on Saturday. The Shiite movement leaders have announced that the fighters will be sent to the Gaza Strip to support the fight against the Israeli Defense Forces.

The soldiers, wearing traditional Yemeni clothing, long-sleeved jackets, kufiya, and Palestinian flags, were seen marching towards Sabeen Square, south of the capital, Sanaa, as shown in images broadcast by the local press. They were accompanied by their leaders, who remained on a podium throughout the event.

Saleh Alan, 67, a volunteer fighter, expressed his outrage at the killing of children in Gaza and stated, “How can we sleep while these Muslims are being murdered before our eyes?”

Amiruden Karar, 23, another recent recruit, pledged to “sacrifice ourselves and our money for the cause of Allah, to support our brothers in Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon.”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad are among the Iranian-backed terrorist militias providing support to Hamas in its fight against Tel Aviv. Their attacks are aimed at forcing the Israeli Defense Forces to keep several fighting fronts open.

Since the resumption of offensives on Friday, after a truce, the Houthi rebels have promised to “expand their operations” by land and sea against “the Israeli enemy.”

In addition to military operations, the group has also been involved in incidents in the Red Sea, including capturing the ship Galaxy Leader and hijacking the oil tanker Central Park owned by Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer.

The safety of the crew members on board the hijacked vessels has been a top priority for the companies involved. With information from EFE, the situation continues to develop as tensions in the region remain high.

