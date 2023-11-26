The Essentials: What to Keep in Your Wallet and Why You Should Have a Dollar

In general, wallets are the place of, in addition to money, documents, receipts or papers, some more necessary than others. However, taking into account the insecurity in many regions of the world, perhaps the best option is to carry only the essentials in your wallet, that is, what you may need frequently. Money will always be key to carry in your wallet.

Here are 10 things that should never be kept in a wallet: Birth certificate, work ID card, list of passwords, gift card that has not been fully redeemed, library membership card, credit cards, and vaccination certificates against covid-19.

The wallet is an item of daily use. Why should you have a dollar kept in your wallet?

Likewise, many coffee-growing citizens invest in a currency like the dollar, due to its constant appreciation, although it is noteworthy that in recent months the dollar has not experienced positive moments. Specialists on the subject recommend investing in this currency when it goes down.

“The dollar is the name of the currency originating from the United States of America, which has become one of the most used currencies in the world. This currency is demanded both for reasons of profitability and risk, as well as for its quality as a medium of exchange, constituting a relatively stable asset in its price, allowing it to be hedged against economic fluctuations and the loss of value of the local currency,” says the CMF Chile portal.

People who travel abroad, for example to the United States, clearly perceive a considerable change between the Colombian peso and the dollar. At normal change, the difference is more than obvious.

The United States dollar or American dollar is the legal tender of the United States. As many individuals make trips to countries where the dollar is used, they usually keep some bills in their wallet to carry with them on a daily basis. But, deep within this, for many human beings, lies a great amulet.

“If a person keeps a one dollar bill in their wallet this will help them attract good fortune and money. This works whether the ticket is given to you or you buy it,” the website states.

