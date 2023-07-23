Home » The EU gives the go-ahead to France and Germany for state aid in decarbonisation
The EU gives the go-ahead to France and Germany for state aid in decarbonisation

From the European Commission the go-ahead to France and Germany for aid for the decarbonisation of ArcerlorMittal and ThyssenKrupp

The European Commission approved two German measures for support ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe in the decarbonisation of its steelmaking processes and in accelerating the adoption of renewable hydrogen. The measures – for a total up to almost 2 billion euros will contribute to the achievement of the EU hydrogen strategy, the European Green Deal and the Green Deal business plan, while helping to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels and rapidly advancing the green transition, in line with the RepowerEu plan, explains the European executive

Similarly the European Commission approved a French measure from 850 million euros per support ArcelorMittal France in the partial decarbonisation of its steel production processes. The measure – explains the European executive – will contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the EU strategy for hydrogen, the European Green deal and the industrial plan of the Green deal, while helping to end the dependence on Russian fossil fuels and to rapidly advance the green transition in line with the RepowerEu plan.

