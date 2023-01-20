Home Business The European Central Bank’s “hawk release” will further raise interest rates and the euro will be supported again?
The European Central Bank’s “hawk release” will further raise interest rates and the euro will be supported again?

China Business News 2023-01-20 13:03:29

On Thursday local time, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde attended the Davos summit and delivered a speech that surprised market bulls. Lagarde emphasized: Inflation in the euro area, whether it is nominal, core or other measures, is too high. The ECB will stick to tightening until interest rates stay in a restrictive range for long enough to bring inflation back to its 2% policy target in time. The euro was up 0.2% against the dollar on the day at $1.0821. Can the European Central Bank’s hawk again further support the euro?

The European Central Bank’s “hawk release” will further raise interest rates and the euro will be supported again?

