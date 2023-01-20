China Business News 2023-01-20 13:03:29
On Thursday local time, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde attended the Davos summit and delivered a speech that surprised market bulls. Lagarde emphasized: Inflation in the euro area, whether it is nominal, core or other measures, is too high. The ECB will stick to tightening until interest rates stay in a restrictive range for long enough to bring inflation back to its 2% policy target in time. The euro was up 0.2% against the dollar on the day at $1.0821. Can the European Central Bank’s hawk again further support the euro?
The European Central Bank’s “hawk release” will further raise interest rates and the euro will be supported again?
