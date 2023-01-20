One of the little things some players didn’t like about The Callisto Protocol when it launched last month was the lack of New Game+. The developers of Strike Distance are well aware of this, which is why the first part of their roadmap is to update the feature set on February 7th. Unlike publisher Crafton’s sales expectations, the plans were better than expected.

Because a new patch for the Callisto Protocol is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, most notably including New Game+. That’s right. We’re almost three weeks ahead of our expected pattern. This means that you will be able to restart the game with a completed save, and it will allow you to access all weapons, upgrades, and Callisto credits on your first reforge.

Not only that. The update also improves general performance and fixes the issue of denying certain “Agreement is about life” achievements/trophies, you can read the details below:

Update 3.01

new game+

Users who previously completed the game will have access to New Game+ after the patch.

It may be necessary to restart the application.

Requires a save file of the activity when the game is completed.

worldwide

Fixed an issue where the “Agreement is About Life” achievement was not being granted correctly to some users

Added new game plus. Complete games to unlock new game plus and carry your progress over to new saves. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto silver coins can be collected during the first reforge.

General performance optimizations across all platforms

Players no longer take damage when jumping over obstacles

Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause the environment to flow out and allow Jacob to fall from the ground

Consistency on cabinets, lockers, and shelves for proper display in high-contrast mode

Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

personal computer

Fixed a low-frequency crash in the tunnel level during a two-headed fight

Skip cutscene button mapped to Interact/Pickup input

Fixed long stutter when enabling ray traced shadows in the main menu

Prevent the mouse cursor from showing during some region transitions

PS4