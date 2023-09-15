Headline: China Foreign Exchange Investment Research Institute warns of limited impact from European Central Bank’s interest rate hike

[City], [Country] – The China Foreign Exchange Investment Research Institute has cautioned that the European Central Bank's plan to raise interest rates may not effectively address the persistent issue of high inflationary pressure. President Tan Yaling highlighted that the overall economic decline and the divergent economic conditions among member countries will likely cause the effects of monetary policy to lag behind.

Despite the imminent interest rate hikes, the European Central Bank will still face challenges due to an increased number of checks and balances on the euro. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) recently released data indicating that the use of the euro in international settlements in July has reached a record low. This data underlines concerns over the euro’s declining global presence.

Furthermore, the European Central Bank’s interest rates remain the lowest among developed countries (except Japan). If the euro depreciates instead of rising in value, the situation could become extremely challenging for the European Union. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has further impacted the euro’s status, potentially leading to the collapse of the euro system.

Tan Yaling’s statements allude to the increasing difficulties faced by the European Central Bank in achieving its objectives. The institution’s monetary policies may have limited impact due to the prevailing economic conditions and geopolitical tensions.

The China Foreign Exchange Investment Research Institute’s warning highlights the need for cautious consideration of the potential consequences of the European Central Bank’s interest rate hike. The institute urges stakeholders to assess the suitability of their investment strategies given the uncertain economic landscape.

