Xi Jinping Congratulates Sixth Cross-Strait Youth Development Forum

Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Letter to the Sixth Cross-Strait Youth Development Forum

Beijing, September 15th – General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Sixth Cross-Strait Youth Development Forum on the 15th.

In the letter, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of young people as the hope and future of the nation. He acknowledged that the Cross-Strait Youth Development Forum provides a crucial platform for young individuals from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to communicate and learn from each other. Xi Jinping expressed his hope that through the forum, more young people can become good friends and partners who work together, contributing their youthful vigor to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the reunification of the motherland.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a shared aspiration of all Chinese people. He encouraged young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to seize the broad stage available to them and the bright prospects for realizing their dreams. Moreover, Xi Jinping extended a warm welcome to young people from Taiwan to come to the mainland to pursue, build, and fulfill their aspirations. He urged young individuals on both sides to grasp the trends of history, uphold national justice, safeguard national unity, and bravely shoulder the responsibilities of their time. It is essential for them to follow the correct path of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, firmly holding the future and destiny of cross-Strait relations in the hands of the Chinese people on both sides.

The 6th Cross-Strait Youth Development Forum, with the theme of “Working together to welcome the Asian Games and drawing a new blueprint together,” was held on September 15th in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The opening ceremony and main forum took place on the same day.

This forum serves as a crucial platform for young individuals to engage in cooperative dialogue, exchange ideas, and foster a deeper understanding between young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The event aims to enhance cross-cultural understanding and collaboration, contributing to the development and prosperity of both regions.

