Home » The EU’s semiconductor billions are a sham
Business

The EU’s semiconductor billions are a sham

by admin
The EU’s semiconductor billions are a sham

This would create extremely expensive jobs in Magdeburg. With up to 3,000 new jobs that Intel wants to create in Magdeburg, this means funding of over 300,000 euros per job. A high price that not everyone in the federal government thinks is fair. Critics also point out that the chips that are made in Magdeburg are not used in Germany at all because they go into cell phone production, for example. German automakers, suffering from chip shortages during the pandemic, need larger, less advanced chips.

See also  20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: China's third-quarter GDP 'rare' delayed announcement reflects economic status - BBC News 中文

You may also like

ARD wants to increase broadcasting fees by EUR...

SpaceX prepares to launch 21 satellites. But still...

Tim, slide on the stock market after the...

Habeck buys from Gazprom Nord Stream 2 tubes...

Luino, training as an antidote to the exodus...

Netflix wants to crack down on password free...

Intesa Sanpaolo launches “Motore Italia Energy Transition”

Private leasing under 100 euros: The 4 cheapest...

Cdx, Lupi ad Affari: “The flow decree is...

Are heat pumps now also suitable for old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy