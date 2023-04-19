Home » The new version of French Nails looks so chic
The new version of French Nails looks so chic

The new version of French Nails looks so chic

A chic manicure is the icing on the cake of every outfit and the nail designs in spring immediately put you in a good mood. Nail trends are a dime a dozen these days, but there are some looks that will stay with us forever. Timeless, classic and incredibly elegant – French nails will never go out of style. But the popular manicure will have plenty of competition for the coming year, because lipliner nails are already being celebrated as THE nail trend in spring 2023. But enough talking – call the nail salon today because below we have compiled some of the prettiest nail designs for your next mani!

Lipliner Nails: This is what defines the nail trend

The French manicure is a timeless look that you can always count on. Whether as vanilla French nails or in bright neon colors – the nail design is constantly being reinterpreted so that it never gets boring. Do you find the classic a bit monotonous, but aren’t you attracted to eye-catching patterns? Then you are in good hands with Lipliner Nails as the nail trend 2023.

lipliner nails nail trend 2023 nail designs short fingernails

In terms of design, the look still reminds us of French nails, but the line is applied much thinner and more filigree. Equal parts impactful and minimalist, lip liner nails are perfect for those who prefer to keep it understated and stylish.

Lipliner Nails: We love these nail designs

The most important trademark of Lipliner Nails is the very thin line. It doesn’t always have to be classic white – there are no limits to your imagination when it comes to nail polish colors and absolutely anything is possible! And here are some amazing nail designs that you will fall in love with – I promise!

Rote Lipliner Nails

lipliner nails nail trend spring 2023 french nails variants short nails

You don’t leave the house without your red lipstick? How about rounding off your beauty look with a matching manicure? Lip gloss nails in red look subtle and yet slightly extravagant and turn our hands into real eye-catchers.

Der Metallic-Look

metallic french nails short nails lipliner nails nail trend 2023

Nail designs with a metallic look have been among the coolest nail trends for years and will remain with us for the coming season. If you want to spice up your manicure in a subtle way, paint your nail tips in metallic nail polish colors.

Lipliner Nails in Gelb

lipliner nails nail trend 2023 nail polish colors trends spring

As already mentioned, lip liner nails work with any nail polish color! A sunny yellow is simply part of spring and makes us dream of the next beach holiday. The look feels super girly and gives our hands a playful, fun touch.

The nail design for long nails

nail polish colors trends spring lipliner nails nail trend 2023

For us personally, Lipliner Nails are the smaller sister of French Nails and look really gorgeous on short fingernails. But that doesn’t mean you can’t pull off the look with long nails. For the absolute wow effect, we complement the nail trend with other nail designs as in the photo above.

Lipliner nails in creamy white

vanilla french nails trend lipliner nails nail trend spring 2023

Looking for minimalist yet elegant wedding nail ideas for 2023? Then look no further! Lipliner nails in milky white radiate timeless elegance and give our hands a fine, romantic touch.

french nails variants lipliner nails nail trend spring 2023

