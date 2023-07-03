The Exchange Rate in Mexico Holds Steady Against the Dollar on Monday, July 3

Title: The Exchange Rate in Mexico Holds Steady on July 3

Date: July 3, 2023

The exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the US dollar remained relatively unchanged on Monday, July 3. According to data from PesoMXN.com, the average exchange rate stands at 17.1670 pesos, slightly lower compared to yesterday’s rate of 17.1916 pesos. The average purchase rate is 16.7198 pesos, while the average sale rate is 17.6142 pesos.

Taking a look at different banking institutions in Mexico, the average exchange rate is recorded at 17.1234 pesos per dollar. The purchase rate is 16.628 pesos, and the sale rate is 17.619 pesos.

When it comes to credit card transactions, the average price of the dollar in Mexico is 17.1233 pesos. The average purchase rate is 16.720 pesos, and the average sale rate is 17.527 pesos.

PesoMXN.com, which evaluates 33 sources from institutions and banks, reports an average exchange rate of 17.1670 pesos for the US dollar in Mexico. The average buying rate is 16.7198 pesos, and the average selling rate is 17.6142 pesos.

Analyzing the 33 sources, PesoMXN.com highlights that the highest buying exchange rate of the dollar to the Mexican peso is 17.0600 MXN at Banjercito, while Scotiabank offers the lowest purchase rate at 15.1000 MXN. For selling, Scotiabank offers the highest exchange rate at 19.1000 pesos, while Infosel offers the lowest at 17.17.1000 pesos.

Moving on to the euro, the average exchange rate in Mexico is 18.7686 pesos. The average buying rate is 18.1551 pesos, and the average selling rate is 19.3820 pesos.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin remains stable with a quote of $30,525 (USD) per BTC at the beginning of the day, according to Binance. This shows a slight decrease compared to the previous day’s rate of $30,594 (USD). Bitcoin has experienced fluctuations of -0.11% in the last 24 hours, -0.46% in the last week, and +13.35% in the last month.

For daily updates on the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin prices, readers are encouraged to visit the “Price of the Dollar” section.

In conclusion, the exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the US dollar remains steady, while the euro holds a slightly higher value. Bitcoin maintains its value with minor fluctuations. Stay informed and share knowledge about science and finance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

