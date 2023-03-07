Women’s option 2023, new rules: age lowered to 59 and goodbye to the restriction on the number of children

According to reports from the Republic, the Government would like to try again to broaden the audience of possible beneficiaries Option Woman. After the rigid cut imposed by the Maneuver, 2,900 female workers can retire early. The goal is to reach around 13,200, or just over half of the 20,000 initially forecast. The modification of the parameters could be included in the decree for the Citizenship income reform.

The problem, as always, concerns having to find the necessary resources, especially at a time when inflation is constantly growing as are interest rates due to the ECB’s decision. These changes could cost around 80 million euros a year, which from 2024 could become 300 million.

Women’s option 2023, what changes: age lowered to 59 and no restriction on the number of children

The new parameters proposed by the Ministry of Labor provide for a lowering of the access age from 60 to 59 years. In some cases it could even reach 58 years of age but only for specific categories of female workers, i.e. caregivers for at least 6 months, women with disabilities up to 74% and the unemployed. Farewell instead to restriction on the number of children. To anticipate leaving work, in fact, today you should have 1-2 children.

They shouldn’t change i 35 years of contributions necessary to receive the allowance, which corresponds to a cut of up to 30% compared to the ordinary pension with the mixed system.

