Russian hackers rejoice at Baldoni's resignation: "Mission accomplished"

Russian hackers rejoice at Baldoni's resignation: "Mission accomplished"

The Russian hackers of the NoName collective rejoice after the resignation of Roberto Baldoni as head of the Cyber ​​Agency: “Our series of attacks on the Italian internet infrastructure can rightly be considered successful. In fact, following the attacks, the head of the Italian National Agency for Cyber ​​Security was removed from his post ”. In the message, published on their Telegram channel, the hackers also published a photo of Baldoni flanked by a bear, the symbol of the hacker collective’s claims.

Yesterday NoName 057 had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks which for a few minutes compromised accessibility to the sites of the Ministry of Labor and that of the Superior Council of the Judiciary. An attack that came a few weeks after a larger-scale offensive that also took the Defense, Foreign Affairs and Carabinieri sites offline. That attack came the day after the visit of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to Kiev.

NoName 057(16) is among the most active Russian groups in the cyber warfare alongside the kinetic conflict in Ukraine. The group was created a year ago, in March 2022, shortly after the entry of Russian tanks into the territory of Kiev. He immediately became the protagonist of a series of attacks against government entities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and in the countries that support it. In particular Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland.

