It will be a fifth edition dedicated to young people and sustainable solutions that of the Motor valley fest which will open on May 11 in Modena, the capital of the motor district, grappling with the green challenge imposed by the European Union which risks putting all corner the heritage of skills, turnover and jobs built over the decades in the area thanks to the excellence of internal combustion engines.

«Our motor valley is not only an economic-industrial district of world leading two and four wheel brands (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Dallara, Pagani, Ducati, Energica) and component companies that generate from 70 to 90 thousand jobs work and 16 billion euros in turnover, but it is an extraordinary tourist driving force that has allowed us to return to the pre-Covid record of 60 million annual visitors”, underlines the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, presenting the edition 2023 of the open-air festival that will fill the streets, squares, theaters and institutions of Modena for four days.

250 million in receipts

«We are the only region that has Superbike, MotoGP and F1 on three different circuits, which generate an income ten times higher than the cost we incur (the 25 million spent on the Imola circuit translate into 250 million in revenues). It is a capital that we have a duty to safeguard and to do so we need to understand the future trajectories of supercars and keep competitiveness high, attracting talent and training them, as we are doing with Muner, the only international university for motorcycles that brings together four universities and all builders, and the new regional law, the first in Italy, to attract and reward talent from outside the region», concludes Bonaccini.

The e-fuel theme

The goal of this fifth edition of the Motor Valley Fest is to exceed the 70,000 presences of 2022 and make a further contribution to the 2 million tourist presences and 300 million euros in revenues achieved last year by the motor valley, between races, 13 museums and 18 private collections. «This festival is a team game between institutions and motor manufacturers – explains Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati and president of Motor Valley Development which organizes the event – to bring together the big brands and the general public, and I am thinking of young people in first line, which ask for answers for a sustainable future. The theme of e-fuels imposed by the EU will be one of the discussion focuses of the four days, but there will not be a single solution for all needs, technological neutrality must be at the center».

Hydrogen Valley

Among the drivers of change is hydrogen, specified the mayor of Modena Giancarlo Muzzarelli, speaking at the conference organized in the Emilia-Romagna Region for the launch of the Festival: «The automotive represents for us the home, the roots, but Modena it is now also the cradle of the new Hydrogen Valley: we will have hydrogen refueling stations, two electrolysis plants for its production and the development of a Center of excellence for research and training. An important synergy to build the future of the land of motors».