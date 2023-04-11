The news is in the public domain and very important: by 2030 we may have a vaccine against some types of cancer, heart attack and syncytial virus: how does the revolutionary discovery resulting from the announcement of Moderna work? The US drug company explained that the pandemic of Covid19 exponentially accelerated the development of mRNA vaccine technology.

Vaccine against cancer, heart attack and virus

The fact, however, is another: we are used to considering the phenomena because as giant steps we have no monitoring of them except when problems arise, but this technology actually exists at least for 30 years. Therefore, as Repubblica writes: “the principles on which it is based have been studied since the 60s”. The classic vaccines are those with which a virus or a part of it is inoculated with the technology, the mRNA vaccines instead provide for “the use of genetic instructions which are used to train our immune system”.

The approval of the American FDA

An internal “training” therefore that puts us in conditions at a cellular level to fight against a specific pathogen. From the media it turns out that Moderna is also working on vaccines against the syncytial virus and against the melanoma: for both got by the FDA American breaktrough therapy, the accelerated approval procedure.