The fight against account sharing pays off – but it’s a risky game

However, it seems unlikely that Netflix will be able to turn all of the alleged free riders into paying customers: tips and tricks on how a Netflix account can still be shared across several households can be found in abundance on the Internet. A method that can be classified as at least dark gray: The use of so-called Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to fool the streaming service into thinking that it is in the network of the paying subscriber.

Also read: How expensive is a subscription to the streaming provider?

Another method, less technical but all the more logistically complex in individual cases: “If you visit your friend once a month and log in to Netflix via their WiFi, your account would also be activated again,” explains the lawyer Christian Solmecke on his an a young audience directed Youtube channel. This way is not illegal in principle. However, one must first wait and see what else Netflix can come up with to take action against account sharing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

