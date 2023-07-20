Home » The fight against account sharing pays off – but it’s a risky game
Business

The fight against account sharing pays off – but it’s a risky game

by admin
The fight against account sharing pays off – but it’s a risky game

However, it seems unlikely that Netflix will be able to turn all of the alleged free riders into paying customers: tips and tricks on how a Netflix account can still be shared across several households can be found in abundance on the Internet. A method that can be classified as at least dark gray: The use of so-called Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to fool the streaming service into thinking that it is in the network of the paying subscriber.

Also read: How expensive is a subscription to the streaming provider?

Another method, less technical but all the more logistically complex in individual cases: “If you visit your friend once a month and log in to Netflix via their WiFi, your account would also be activated again,” explains the lawyer Christian Solmecke on his an a young audience directed Youtube channel. This way is not illegal in principle. However, one must first wait and see what else Netflix can come up with to take action against account sharing.

See also  Founder Transition: Moritz Kothe comes when the founders leave

You may also like

East Africa: situation of displaced persons due to...

After Frank Thelen’s Neufund bankruptcy: Tokenize offers ESOP...

Holidays are coming, petrol at €2 a litre....

The Rise of Live-Streaming Slot Players: A New...

Tesla, grows by 20% with less profitability and...

TikTok is testing new music streaming service in...

UK Inflation Cools Below Expectations, Pound Dives, Stocks...

Patrick Zaki and the fight for freedom

The 10 best dividend stocks, according to Morningstar

Peso Falls Against Strengthening Dollar Ahead of Fed’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy