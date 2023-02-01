Listen to the audio version of the article

The “school” of Fineco restarts from the Youth Project with which over the last 4 years it has trained and initiated into the profession over 400 financial advisors. The program was born 10 years ago and since then it has created a network which includes many young talents, so much so that today fintech is the first network bank in Italy by percentage of under 35s in consultancy.

The chief people officer Marco Longobardi explains that the idea «comes from the desire to select the best young people on the market and to create the basis for them to be part of a growth path for our network. We are convinced that aspiring consultants today have the opportunity to embark on a particularly interesting career path, also in the light of the growing request for advice from savers”.

To participate in the project, you must be a recent graduate or professional between the ages of 24 and 38. Fintech will take care of accompanying those applying for the project with differentiated training courses. The “beginners”, for example, are supported for two years by a senior consultant who is responsible for transmitting to them skills and operating and management methods consistent with the Fineco reality. A dedicated plan will also give the opportunity to refine technical and relational knowledge, essential for establishing a long-term relationship with the customer. Thanks to the collaboration with various universities, the project also provides aspiring consultants with an educational path in preparation for the OCF exam, in order to obtain qualification in the Register.