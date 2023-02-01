Fashion experts from Brazil came to Cali thanks to the Brazilian Footwear program to present the trends that will mark this 2023 in footwear and talk about technology, innovation, comfort and sustainability.

25 shoe brands, grouped into eleven companies, offered a showroom where they presented a collection full of shine, denim, metal flower applications, rhinestones, for women who are aware of the fashion patterns that are imposed in the world.

According to Alice Rodrigues, image and promotion coordinator at Abicalzados, 2023 is marked by a “proposal based on futuristic aesthetics, metallic tones, silver and graphite, as well as gold, to shine on any occasion.”

Rodrigues assures that the collections presented reveal a marked winter inspired by neon pink, influenced by the barbiecore aesthetic, a rising hue.

He adds that Brazil and Colombia have many similarities, this is how timeless tones such as black, cream and earth continue to reign in the feminine proposal, with vibrant accents.

“The alternatives are multiple and they go according to the personality of the women, also with the climate of the cities. In Bogotá we find that women are more classical; in Medellín and Cali they are governed by what is imposed in fashion trends”.

As for shapes, stilettos, Texan boots, high shoes, with tractor soles will be marked. “We also see marked ankle boots, the use of sandals with half and double platform and details of bows with strass.”

In the ankle boots there are leather textures and sheepskin on the inside and it will be a trend to find “boots and moccasins with a colored sole following the dopamine line. Likewise, boot-shaped sandals made of denim material will be all the rage, or wide heels to generate that simple and functional fashion that is easy to wear”.

functional and innovative

The masculine proposal is associated with conscious consumption where technological developments offer comfort, action, health or elegance. “Lifestyles are marked by personal and professional routine.

For example, our brands have the influence of Business Comfort and Street Sports, two trends that allow them to comply with the urban dress code, which shows a casual masculine style that works very well both in leisure and work spaces”.

As for the palette of tones, it shares the prominence of coffee, navy blue, black, gray, caramel, camel and white, “which will allow you to go through all the looks simultaneously, and give visibility and base to the shapes.”

And without a doubt, the children’s segment is also a protagonist in the children’s footwear industry, this is how in this segment they presented how to innovate with technological tools and provide comfort for boys and girls.

“The Kidy Firenze shoes, for example, have softness foam, soft and antimicrobial insoles that allow the feet of the little ones to maintain the temperature; With Respitec technology they keep feet always dry, as well as being anatomical and respecting healthy growth and allowing them to carry out their activities with footwear that offers them comfort”.

Another of the children’s brands brought a message of inclusion with footwear that uses the Braille language, so that girls can find empowering words such as joy, love, fun or know which foot each shoe corresponds to.

Comments