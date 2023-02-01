Home Sports New life in Monza on his birthday: this is who Martins jr is
New life in Monza on his birthday: this is who Martins jr is

Today the passage in Brianza on his 18th birthday. He is young but looks a lot like his father. He except for …

Eighteenth birthday with suitcases in hand, even if the journey is short. From Milan to Monza, some do it by scooter. Kevin Maussi Martins – Oba Oba’s son – turns 18 today, on the day he leaves Inter to move to Brianza. With a boyish face, re-sharing friends’ stories on Instagram with wishes and birthday cake emojis. Today a new chapter opens: 18 years, but also the possibility of making his professional debut with Monza. All together.

