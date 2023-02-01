Home News The months with the highest unemployment in Valledupar during 2022
The months with the highest unemployment in Valledupar during 2022

The unemployment rate in Valledupar for the October-December 2022 quarter, published by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE)it was of 14.4%, the fifth highest among 23 Colombian cities.

This percentage is similar to the previous quarter (14.5 percent) September November. Experts consulted by THE PYLON They assure that the reduction of this socioeconomic problem during the last months of the year is due to the commercial season of the Christmas holidays.

MONTHS

However, the periods in which the capital of Cesar was in the first places at the national level due to lack of work were: January-March (17,1%), June August (17.0 percent) and July-September with a 17,6%according to the file of the DANE.

