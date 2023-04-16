The first batch of registered new shares on the main board ran smoothly in the first week. Next week, the high school lottery rate will lead the way! _ Oriental Fortune Network

This Monday (April 10), the first batch of 10 main board registration systemsIPOIt was officially listed, and ended its “first show” with a closing price ranging from 47.92% to 221.55%, marking the smooth implementation of the comprehensive registration system in A shares.

According to the current arrangement, there will be 3 new shares available for subscription next week.To be purchased next Thursday (April 20)Crystal integrationThe company is the third largest wafer foundry in China and is in the global leading position in the field of core product display driver chips. According to Frost&Sullivan statistics, by the end of 2020, the company has become the pure-play foundry company with the third largest revenue and the third largest 12-inch wafer foundry capacity in China (excluding foreign-owned holding companies).

Crystal integrationThe upper limit of online subscription this time is 145,000 shares, and the top subscription needs to be matched with a market value of 1.45 million yuan in the Shanghai stock market. It ranks fourth among new shares this year and is expected to have a high winning rate.

The first batch of registered new shares on the main board operated smoothly in the first week

On April 10th, the first batch of 10 new stocks under the main board registration system—Shaanxi Energy, Nankuang Group, Jiangyan Group, Pakson, Haisen Pharmaceutical, China Power Port, Evergreen Technology, CITIC Metal, Zhongzhong Technology, Dengkang Dental Group was listed on the stock market.

Judging from the first day of listing, the average closing price of these 10 new stocks on the first day of listing was 96.52%. Among them, Zhongdian Port closed up 221.55%, ranking first; Dengkang Dental and Pak Cheng shares closed up 173.89% and 110.63%, respectively, ranking second and third; Nankuang Group, Evergreen Technology, CITIC Metal Both rose by more than 70%.

Judging from the operation of the first week, none of the 10 new stocks broke. As of the close on Friday (April 14), the average price rose by 49.31% compared with the issue price; capital transactions were active, and the average turnover of the 10 new stocks on the first week of listing was 1.32 billion yuan. The average daily turnover rate is 41.68%.

From the perspective of single-sign profit, according to the latest trading rules, the main board of the Shanghai Stock ExchangeIPOThe unit is adjusted to 500 shares. Calculated based on the closing price of the day, the single-sign income of Dengkang Dental is about 18,000 yuan, ranking first among the 10 new stocks; Ranked second and third; the single signing income of the remaining 7 new shares ranged from 2,300 yuan to 9,300 yuan.

Judging from the participation of investors, the first batch of 10 new stocks registered on the main board had an active trading atmosphere in the first week of listing. In terms of turnover, the average turnover of 10 stocks on the first week was 1.32 billion yuan, which was higher than the average value of all A shares (221 million yuan) in the same period; in terms of turnover rate, the average daily turnover rate of 10 stocks was 41.68%, which was significantly higher than that of all A shares in the same period mean (2.93%).

Analysts believe that the reform of the comprehensive registration system will help strengthen the functions of the capital market and improve the ability of China‘s capital market to serve the real economy. The first batch of new shares registered on the main board performed well in the first week of listing, which may increase investors’ enthusiasm for participating in the subscription of new shares on the main board to a certain extent. It is expected that the turnover rate of new shares in the market outlook will gradually stabilize, and the performance of individual stocks may show a trend of differentiation.

Outlook: New next weekstock baseOverview

According to the current arrangement, if there is no change, next week (April 17-21) there will be 3 new shares available for subscription, including 1 on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, 1 on the Growth Enterprise Market, and 1 on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

on Monday

Huayuan shares

The company is mainly engaged in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of filters for vehicles and non-road mobile machinery and industrial filtration equipment. The products mainly include oil filter,diesel fuelThree categories of filters, air filters, andgasFilters, hydraulic filters, industrial filters and other filtration products, a total of more than 3,000 varieties and models.

According to the prospectus of Huayuan shares, it will be realized in 2022operating income505 million yuan, owned by the mothernet profit38.4429 million yuan.

Thursday

Crystal integration

The company is mainly engaged in 12-inch wafer foundry business. During the reporting period, the company mainly provided wafer foundry services ranging from 150nm to 90nm. The main products it manufactured were panel display driver chips, which were widely used in the field of LCD panels, including TVs, display screens, notebook computers, tablet computer, mobile phone,smart wearEquipment and other products have been recognized by many well-known chip design companies and terminal product companies.

According to the prospectus of Jinghe Integration, it is expected to achieve a net profit of -355 million to -273 million yuan in the first quarter of 2023, a year-on-year change of -127.15% to -120.89%.

friday

Sanbo Brain

The company is characterized by a neurology specialtymedical serviceThe group, established in 2003, was founded by Luan Guoming, Yu Chunjiang, Shi Xiangen, well-known domestic neuromedical experts, and Zhang Yang, a senior hospital management expert. At present, there are 6 hospitals in operation, 2 hospitals under construction, more than 1,500 open beds, and an annual outpatient volume of nearly 500,000. The main diseases include brain tumors, cerebrovascular diseases, functional neurosurgery diseases, epilepsy, spinal cord diseases, and pediatric cranial Brain diseases, Pain diseases, etc.

Sanbo BrainAccording to the prospectus, it is expected to achieve a net profit of 18.5909 million yuan in the first quarter of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 28.85%.

(Article source: Shanghaisecuritiesreport)