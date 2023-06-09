Home » The first beer-based deodorant is born, “the perfect gift for all dads”
The first beer deodorant is born

The first is born beer deodorant. It is a roll-on, born from the collaboration between Fussya brand dedicated to personal care, and the producer of beverages BrewDog. The innovative product has olfactory notes of hops and tropical fruits similar to the drink Ipa of the brewery.

As he writes Pambianco, Lauren CarrolChief marketing officer di BrewDogsaid the product aims to solve the “global problem” of what to get dads for a birthday father’s Day.

The product, contained in the reusable plastic-free compostable packaging of Fussyretails for £15 (about €17) and can be purchased at brewdog.com and getfussy.com.

“When we had the idea to create this beer perfumer very special, BrewDog it was the obvious choice to start this journey with – we just had to get them involved,” he said Matt KennedyCEO and founder of Fussy.

