The first choice for 618 purchases, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ continues to sell hot on the entire network_Sina Technology_Sina.com





[Tianji mobile phone channel]The annual “618 Shopping Festival” is coming soon, various promotional activities are constantly emerging, and the mobile phone market is also hot, with new mobile phones emerging one after another. As the recently released OPPO Reno10 series is also attracting the attention of consumers, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is continuously searched on the whole network, and it can be called the “618 first choice for purchasing machines”. Today, we will briefly review this new product.

In terms of core configuration, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is mainly equipped with the “first-generation Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform full blood version + LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1” performance three-piece set, with 16GB large memory and ColorOS supercomputing platform, stable performance and smooth system. At the same time, it is also equipped with a 6.7-inch dynamic light and shadow screen of the same model as the Find X6 series, with 2772 x 1240 resolution, 1400nit peak brightness, 450 PPI pixel density, 1.07 billion color display, photon matrix display and many other advanced technologies. The effect is also not to be underestimated.

In terms of imaging, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ focuses on light and shadow portrait shooting. In addition to the 50-megapixel Sony flagship outsole main camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, it also has a 64-megapixel super light and shadow periscope telephoto lens, which mainly focuses on 3x- The 6x common “golden portrait” focal length is designed to help users realize the freedom of composition. More importantly, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ fully inherits the super light and shadow image engine of the Find series, which can restore the natural beauty of light to portraits by calculating light and shadow.

As for the exterior design, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ incorporates thin, stylish and other elements, and launched three trendy colors of “Brilliant Gold”, “Twilight Purple”, and “Moon Sea Black”. Among them, “Twilight Purple” is mainly lavender, and against the background of the glossy glass, it presents a mysterious and restrained luster, with a silky and delicate touch. The artistic charm of minimalist geometric design.

In addition, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ has a built-in long-life battery equivalent to 4700mAh under the thin and light body with a thickness of 8.28mm and a weight of 194g. With the long-life version of 100W super flash charging, it can be fully charged in about 28 minutes. It is still excellent, enough to meet the daily battery life needs of users.

Finally, in terms of price, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 16+256GB is priced at 3,899 yuan, and 16+512GB is priced at 4,299 yuan, which is relatively cost-effective. On the occasion of 618, if there is a user who needs to replace a new machine, you can definitely consider this dual-core portrait flagship, I believe it will not let you down.



