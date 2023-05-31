Innovation Leads and Shares the Future Beijing Zhongguancun Bank and Technological Development Go Together

Source Title: Innovation Leads and Shares the Future Beijing Zhongguancun Bank and Technological Innovation Development

On May 25, the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum opened in Beijing. This state-level, cutting-edge, international and globally shared technology event has attracted worldwide attention. As an important event section of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, on May 28, the final of the 6th Zhongguancun International Frontier Science and Technology Innovation Competition was successfully held. The theme of this year’s Frontier Competition is “Leading the Frontier to Create the Future Together”, which has the largest number of projects in the competition over the years , the most extensive track, and the most innovative session. As a long-term partner of the frontier competition, Beijing Zhongguancun Bank has named the competition with the “Zhongguancun Bank Cup” for two consecutive years, and provided bonus support and exclusive financial services for the competition-winning companies. During the awards ceremony of the finals, Guo Hong, chairman of Beijing Zhongguancun Bank, presented bonus checks of over one million yuan to the award-winning enterprises that won the championship, third place and excellence awards, and encouraged the award-winning enterprises to firmly follow the route of product innovation and technological innovation, and strengthen the key core Technological research will solve the “stuck neck” problem for our country, realize high-level technological self-reliance and self-reliance, and make greater contributions to the construction of a high-tech industrial structure in the capital. As a bank rooted in Beijing’s Zhongguancun and based on serving innovative entrepreneurs, Beijing Zhongguancun Bank has always adhered to the positioning of “a bank for innovative entrepreneurs” since its establishment nearly six years ago, serving makers, venture capital, and innovative companies with care, and constantly exploring characteristics The innovation of financial products and ecological service models is to build Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center and promote my country to accelerate the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement, work hard and move forward courageously. Careful service for scientific and technological innovation enterprises Escort for “key variables” Under the changing circumstances of a century, technological innovation is the “key variable” and the “largest increment” of high-quality development. However, due to the characteristics of professionalism, light assets, high growth and high uncertainty of scientific and technological innovation enterprises, although the initial research and development costs are huge, financial institutions have increased their enthusiasm for new technologies due to professionalism and high uncertainty. , Product market recognition and the difficulty of judging whether it can be industrialized. Therefore, scientific and technological innovation enterprises are often faced with the embarrassing situation of “difficult to cash out if they have technology” and “cannot get loans if they have to use money”. “It was Beijing Zhongguancun Bank that helped us solve our urgent need.” Founded in 2018, Beijing Datong Huide Technology Co., Ltd. is a software company that supports the digital transformation and intelligent development of industrial enterprises in the process industry. The company’s main 3D digital factory software, digital handover software, data governance and industrial big data cloud platform software technology advancement and market share are in a leading position in the industry. As it is currently in a stage of rapid growth, Datong has invested a lot of energy in core technology innovation, market planning, product research and development, and talent team building, and needs to supplement operating funds. However, the company’s characteristics of light assets have caused the company to encounter difficulties in financing . After learning about this situation, Beijing Zhongguancun Bank actively helps enterprises to apply for the “Huiye Loan” product of science and technology innovation with the qualification of science and technology enterprises. Financing costs. “Nowadays, we have issued a total of 15.114 billion yuan in loans in the field of technology and finance, and served a total of 434 customers.” The person in charge of the business department of Beijing Zhongguancun Bank said. It is reported that the customers provided by Beijing Zhongguancun Bank have the characteristics of “smaller and smaller”. More than 90% of the services are small and micro enterprises. , the relevant business tracks are mainly concentrated in strategic emerging industries such as life and health, new generation information technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence, new energy and new materials. Played an important escort role. The Zhongguancun Forum reflects the most cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements, and it is also a display platform for scientists and researchers to communicate and jointly promote and motivate. How to help enterprises attract and retain talents has also become the thinking of Beijing Zhongguancun Bank in financial services. "In the process of talent development of innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises, more and more scientific and technological innovation enterprises use equity incentives as the 'magic weapon' for attracting and retaining talents." The relevant person in charge of Beijing Zhongguancun Bank introduced that in the past, in actual operation, enterprises Internal equity incentives mostly use "old-fashioned" EXCEL tools for manual bookkeeping. Enterprise equity bookkeeping and distribution, employee exercise, account payment, credit management, etc. have not yet formed a closed management loop. In response to this, Beijing Zhongguancun Bank has launched a “equity incentive service platform” service with scientific and technological characteristics. The platform organically combines the daily operation and management scenarios of science and technology enterprises with financial services, and provides enterprises with a set of efficient equity incentive service tools. The platform uses financial technology to realize the integration of management business, incentive data, and financial services for motivated talents. The full-process service greatly saves the labor cost of the enterprise. “This platform can not only help the founders or management of the company to grasp the overview of the company’s equity incentives in real time, but also conveniently view the detailed information of each option grant, vesting, repurchase, etc., to realize the digitization and visualization of the value of the equity held by employees. “The person in charge of relevant business of Beijing Zhongguancun Bank said. It is understood that in order to meet the related financial needs of equity incentives for sci-tech innovation companies, Beijing Zhongguancun Bank has also launched an innovative financial product “Huichuang Loan-Incentive Plan” for high-quality sci-tech innovation enterprise executives and core backbones under the guidance of the regulatory authorities. . This product mainly serves the executives and core talents of science and technology innovation enterprises, meets their financing needs when they are granted equity incentives or buybacks, and effectively solves the restrictive factors in the development process of science and technology innovation enterprises. Based on accompanying and supporting the development of the enterprise, we constantly optimize the service mechanism and model for different stages of the life cycle——In the past six years since its establishment, the Party Committee of Beijing Zhongguancun Bank has never forgotten the original intention of technology finance, adhered to its positioning, and strived to explore enterprise party building to lead high-quality The working mode of development enriches the innovative ecological service model for scientific and technological innovation enterprises, and effectively helps scientific and technological innovation enterprises to solve the unfavorable factors that hinder business development. In the future, the bank will continue to deepen the effective integration of the party's leadership with serving the real economy and ensuring people's livelihood needs to provide innovative entrepreneurs with more personalized, precise, and intelligent financial products, and to cultivate and attract more "unicorns" for Beijing. " and "Invisible Champion" enterprises, helping Beijing to take the lead in cutting-edge technological innovation and high-tech industrial development, and contributing to the construction of an international science and technology innovation center!

