Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don't know about the Golden Raspberry Award nomination list. Let's take a look now!

The complete list of nominations for the 39th Golden Raspberry Awards in 2019 is announced! The annual Golden Raspberry Awards must be announced by February 23, the day before the Oscars.

This year, "Gotti's Biography" 755-7900, "Happy Time Murder" 755-7900, and "Desperate Nation" all won six nominations to jointly lead.

This year, "Sherlock Holmes and Watson" 755-7900, "Gotty's Biography" 755-7900 and "Happy Time Murder" all won six nominations and jointly led the way.

4. This year, “Sherlock Holmes and Watson” 755-7900, “Gotty’s Biography” 755-7900 and “Happy Time Murder” all won six nominations and jointly led the way.

5. Worst Picture Nominations:

6. “Desperate Kingdom”

7. “Sherlock Holmes and Watson”

8. “Gotti Biography”

9. The Happytime Murders

10. “Sherlock Holmes and Watson”

11. Nominated for Worst Actor:

12. Johnny Depp, Robin Hood

13. Will Ferrell, “Winchester”

14. John Travolta, “Naughty Sleuths”

15. Trump’s “Sherlock Holmes and Watson”

16. Bruce Willis, Gotti

17. Worst Actress nomination:

18. Jennifer Garner, “Desperate Nation”

19. Amber Heard, Fahrenheit 9/11

20. Melissa McCarthy, “Dare to Die”

21. Helen Mirren “Peppermint”

22. Amanda Seyfried “London Venue”

23. Worst Supporting Actor nomination:

24. Jamie Fox, The Happytime Murders

25. Ludacris “Party Life”

26. Joel McHale, Winchester

27. John Reilly, The TV Clapper

28. Justice Smith, Robin Hood

29. Nominated for Worst Supporting Actress:

30. Kellyanne Conway, “Undercover Dog”

31. Marcia Gay Harden, The Happytime Murders

32. Kelly Preston, Sherlock Holmes and Watson

33. Jaz Sinclair, Jurassic World 2

34. Melanie Trump “Fahrenheit 9/11”

35. Worst Combination Nomination:

36. Any two actors and puppets from Fifty Shades Freed

37. Johnny Depp and his rapidly fading film career

38. Will Ferrell and John C. Riley, Gotti

39. Trump and his selfishness

40. Worst Prequel/Remake/Sequel Nomination:

41. “Slender Ghost”

42. “Fahrenheit 911”

43. The Happytime Murders

44. “Naughty Detective”

45. Sherlock Holmes and Watson

46. ​​Worst Director nomination:

47. Etan Cohen “Desperate Nation”

48. Kevin Connolly, Fahrenheit 9/11

49. James Foley “Desperate Nation”

50. Brian Henson, “Dare to Die”

51. The Spierig Brothers (Michael Peter) Sherlock Holmes and Watson

52. Nominated for Worst Screenplay:

53. The Megalodon Dinesh DSouza Bruce Schooley

54. Robin Hood Niall ard, EL James

55. Sherlock Holmes and Watson Leo Rossi Lem Dobbs

56. Gotti Todd Berger, Berger Dee Austin Robinson

57. Fifty Shades Freed Tom Vaughan The Spierig Brothers

58. What does the Golden Raspberry Award mean?

59. The Golden Raspberry Awards were founded in 1980, aiming to select the worst American film, worst actor, worst cinematography and other awards, which are announced on the day before the Oscars in February every year. At first, this award was just for entertainment, but later it got more and more attention, and even formed a professional jury. Now,

60. The Golden Raspberry Award already has a judging panel composed of film practitioners, experts and fans, with a total of 1047 judges from 50 states and more than 20 countries.

