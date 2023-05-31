guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about the Golden Raspberry Award nomination list. Let’s take a look now! 1. Gold acid…
1. What are the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards? What are the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards? The complete list of nominations for the 39th Golden Raspberry Awards in 2019 is announced! The annual Golden Raspberry Awards must be announced by February 23, the day before the Oscars.
5. Worst Picture Nominations:
6. “Desperate Kingdom”
7. “Sherlock Holmes and Watson”
8. “Gotti Biography”
9. The Happytime Murders
10. “Sherlock Holmes and Watson”
11. Nominated for Worst Actor:
12. Johnny Depp, Robin Hood
13. Will Ferrell, “Winchester”
14. John Travolta, “Naughty Sleuths”
15. Trump’s “Sherlock Holmes and Watson”
16. Bruce Willis, Gotti
17. Worst Actress nomination:
18. Jennifer Garner, “Desperate Nation”
19. Amber Heard, Fahrenheit 9/11
20. Melissa McCarthy, “Dare to Die”
21. Helen Mirren “Peppermint”
22. Amanda Seyfried “London Venue”
23. Worst Supporting Actor nomination:
24. Jamie Fox, The Happytime Murders
25. Ludacris “Party Life”
26. Joel McHale, Winchester
27. John Reilly, The TV Clapper
28. Justice Smith, Robin Hood
29. Nominated for Worst Supporting Actress:
30. Kellyanne Conway, “Undercover Dog”
31. Marcia Gay Harden, The Happytime Murders
32. Kelly Preston, Sherlock Holmes and Watson
33. Jaz Sinclair, Jurassic World 2
34. Melanie Trump “Fahrenheit 9/11”
35. Worst Combination Nomination:
36. Any two actors and puppets from Fifty Shades Freed
37. Johnny Depp and his rapidly fading film career
38. Will Ferrell and John C. Riley, Gotti
39. Trump and his selfishness
40. Worst Prequel/Remake/Sequel Nomination:
41. “Slender Ghost”
42. “Fahrenheit 911”
43. The Happytime Murders
44. “Naughty Detective”
45. Sherlock Holmes and Watson
46. Worst Director nomination:
47. Etan Cohen “Desperate Nation”
48. Kevin Connolly, Fahrenheit 9/11
49. James Foley “Desperate Nation”
50. Brian Henson, “Dare to Die”
51. The Spierig Brothers (Michael Peter) Sherlock Holmes and Watson
52. Nominated for Worst Screenplay:
53. The Megalodon Dinesh DSouza Bruce Schooley
54. Robin Hood Niall ard, EL James
55. Sherlock Holmes and Watson Leo Rossi Lem Dobbs
56. Gotti Todd Berger, Berger Dee Austin Robinson
57. Fifty Shades Freed Tom Vaughan The Spierig Brothers
58. What does the Golden Raspberry Award mean?
59. The Golden Raspberry Awards were founded in 1980, aiming to select the worst American film, worst actor, worst cinematography and other awards, which are announced on the day before the Oscars in February every year. At first, this award was just for entertainment, but later it got more and more attention, and even formed a professional jury. Now,
60. The Golden Raspberry Award already has a judging panel composed of film practitioners, experts and fans, with a total of 1047 judges from 50 states and more than 20 countries.
