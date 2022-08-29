Home Business The first collapse of school?Many netizens reported that they have been recruited in the hot search on Tencent conference “collapse”_Crash_Network_Related
Original title: The first collapse of school?Many netizens reported that they had been recruited on the “collapse” of the Tencent conference

[gearbest News]As the summer vacation is coming to an end, major schools have started their return journeys. It can be clearly felt that the recent traffic is more congested than some time ago, and in addition to the offline congestion, with the arrival of the school season, the online traffic has also increased significantly, and the Tencent conference used by many schools can be said to be Bear the brunt.

On the morning of August 29, CNMO found that many netizens reported on Weibo that the Tencent meeting they were using suddenly could not be opened, and it showed that the network was busy or the network was not good, and it was suspected that the application had crashed. Many netizens have speculated that the collapse may be related to the recent opening of new semesters by many schools. Some netizens said that they were listening to the class and suddenly showed a network connection error, some were shown to be squeezed out of the class, and some could not be opened directly.

Netizens report that the Tencent conference collapsed

Many netizens speculate that the network crash may be related to the sudden increase in traffic. It is the day when many colleges and universities start school, and many schools will choose to use Tencent Conference to conduct online meetings, assign work tasks for the new semester and read out precautions. Therefore, there are greater requirements for Tencent’s service companies. Many classmates “secretly rejoiced” on the Internet. After all, the collapse of the Tencent conference made them no longer need to take online classes for the time being.

See also  Political chaos and TPI anti-spread shield: markets will test the ECB's determination on when (more than if) it will intervene to save Italy again

Netizens report that the Tencent conference collapsed

However, many netizens may be too happy. Just before posting the article, CNMO noticed that some netizens said that their Tencent meetings had returned to normal, and they had to continue to start classes, but there were still some people who said that their Tencent meetings had returned to normal. Still in a state of collapse. However, considering Tencent’s size and technical level, I believe that this problem should be solved soon.

Some netizens reported that it has returned to normal

It is also an online conference software. Some netizens put forward a friendly reminder to another major App DingTalk, hoping that Ali can add sufficient guarantees in time to avoid DingTalk from repeating the mistakes of Tencent conferences. “The first lesson of school” is always not less.Return to Sohu, see more

