At 22 o’clock on the evening of August 29th, Beijing time, the World Cup Asia-Pacific qualifiers continued, and the Chinese men’s basketball team ushered in the second opponent of the Bahrain men’s basketball team in the fourth window period.

Live World Preliminaries at 22:00: China Men’s Basketball Team VS Bahrain Men’s Basketball Team

In the World Cup Asia-Pacific qualifier on August 25, the Chinese men’s basketball team defeated the Kazakhstan men’s basketball team 68-56.

At present, Australia is still at the top of Group F with 14 points in 7 games after beating Bahrain by 54 points. The Chinese men’s basketball team and Iran have tied the record after beating Kazakhstan and Japan respectively. Kazakhstan, which previously ranked second alone, currently has a record of 5 wins and 2 losses for all three teams.

Since the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup will be co-hosted by Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, there will be eight places in the Asia-Pacific region for the Men’s Basketball World Cup. According to the rules, Japan and the Philippines directly qualified for the World Cup as the hosts, while Indonesia failed to achieve the top eight results in the men’s basketball Asian Cup that ended last month, and eventually lost the right to participate in the men’s basketball World Cup as the host.

In this way, the top three of the two groups in the second stage of the Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific Qualifiers, a total of six teams will receive the right to participate in the Men’s Basketball World Cup.

Judging from the current form, Australia has basically locked in the right to participate in a men’s basketball World Cup, while the Chinese men’s basketball team, Iran and Kazakhstan will compete for the remaining two places in Group F, although the Chinese men’s basketball team is beating Kazakhstan. Stan has a certain advantage (Kazakhstan defeated Iran twice in the first stage, and the Chinese men’s basketball team won the first game against Kazakhstan), but in order to successfully qualify for the men’s basketball World Cup main match, every subsequent game must not be lost. .

