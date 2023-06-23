Home » Under-21 Championship, UEFA welcomes Italy’s protests: VAR and Goal Line Technology from the quarterfinals | First page
Sports

Under-21 Championship, UEFA welcomes Italy’s protests: VAR and Goal Line Technology from the quarterfinals | First page

by admin
Under-21 Championship, UEFA welcomes Italy’s protests: VAR and Goal Line Technology from the quarterfinals | First page

Without raising its voice, the Italian Football Federation has decided to leak its position regarding the very serious refereeing episodes that occurred yesterday evening in the match between France and Italy of the Under 21 European Championship. A penalty kick denied due to handball by Kalulu, the winning goal of the transalpines spoiled by an impropriety and the even more sensational goal by Bellanova not validated despite the ball having crossed the goal line: a series of situations that escaped the attention of the Dutch referee Lindhout but on which – and this is where the controversy rages – it was not possible to make use of the technological contribution due to the foolish choice of UEFA not to endorse the use of VAR and Goal Line Technology for such an important event. Which in this edition of Romania and Georgia also assigns places to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. UEFA CHANGES – Reasons that led the FIGC and its president Gabriele Gravina to informally express their “annoyance” against UEFA for the seriousness of the situation, which undermines the credibility of the entire tournament. And a first effect was caused by the complaints of the blue clan, given that the highest European body took note of what happened in one of the group stage cartel matches and decided to restore VAR and Goal Line Technology starting from the quarter-finals of this Under 21 European Championship. An almost obligatory decision after the incredible blunders of referee Lindhout, for which immediate measures have not been announced at the moment but for which a last-minute change with respect to the designation for the match between Spain and Holland scheduled for tomorrow.

You may also like

Los Angeles Clippers, intervento per Kawhi Leonard

Das ist eckelhaft! Mlad Nmci el racismu: It...

Osimhen, the Napoli striker returns to Nigeria: the...

Victor Wembanyama from every angle

Where to see Virtus-Bologna-Olimpia Milano on TV and...

Russian tennis player Khačanov will not start at...

Tennis: Ofner storms into the final in Ilkley...

Sifino: I can bring a lot of things...

Moto3, Dutch GP at Assen: Masia the fastest...

Is Arenas Stadium, Cellino also acquitted of embezzlement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy