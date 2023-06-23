Representative Wilmer Carrillo was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Justice

The decision of the Special Chamber of First Instance of the Supreme Court of Justice leads to what Wilmer Carrillorepresentative to the Chamber for Norte de Santander, be acquitted of the crimes that he was accused of, after an alleged contract was leaked in which the legal requirements were not met and an ideological falsehood was given.

These facts had been accused when representative Carrillo was in the position of secretary of Infrastructure of the department of Norte de Santander, where he allegedly failed to comply with the legal contract and incurred in the crime of ideological falsehood in a public document.

Everything happened in 2008 when Carrillo signed a settlement document in work 109 of 2007, where the purpose was to improve at least 3.8 kilometers of the road that connected the municipality of Lourdes with Gramalote, and whose extension is 19 km.

“In that act, the then secretary breached the obligations imposed by article 60 of Law 80 of 1993 and Decree No.091 of 2008, since he omitted to include qualifications or record the observations made by an engineer on the state of the construction siterelated to the deterioration of the road, subsidence, cracking and undoing of the asphalt folder”, mentioned the accusation of the Chamber of Instruction of the Supreme Court.

The decision of the Special Chamber of First Instance of the Supreme Court

For this court, Wilmer Carrillo He would not have any responsibility in what he was accused of, since he did not breach any duty, nor did he misrepresent the truth about the process, since the object of the contract was always the maintenance of the section of the road, without including any major work .