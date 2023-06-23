Home » Titan uses video game handles? Foreign media: US attack submarines do too
Titan uses video game handles? Foreign media: US attack submarines do too

On Thursday (22nd) local time, the Titanic sightseeing submersible “Titan” has been confirmed to disintegrate, and it is believed that all five passengers on board were killed. According to the research and judgment of the U.S. Coast Guard, the submersible may have “imploded”, causing the passengers in the cabin to die instantly. Many reports focus on the use of video game handles in the submersible, and the U.S. Virginia-class nuclear attack submarine is actually The use of video game handles, in addition to the Navy, the U.S. Army air defense system, unmanned vehicles, drones, and remote control turrets, etc., is mainly because young people can use them and do not need to be taught.

Comprehensive foreign reports, “BBC” specifically pointed out that the Logitech (Logitech) video game controller Logitech F710 was used to operate the Titan, which attracted a lot of attention, and Logitech’s stock price was hit hard because of this. But in fact, the Titan is not alone. According to “USA Today” (USA Today) earlier, the US Navy’s latest Virginia-class attack submarine (USS Colorado) was officially commissioned from Conne. It was the first to be equipped with a non-traditional video game console handle, not only this one, but all Virginia-class ones.

The U.S. Navy said at the time that the new submarines would be equipped with a pair of new periscopes with high-resolution cameras that can rotate 360 ​​degrees and transmit images to monitors in the ship’s control room. According to a report by Engadget at the time, the initial design was a “helicopter-style joystick” control designed by the US military giant Lockheed Martin, but it was full of negative reviews and the feedback was clumsy. It is inconvenient, and the asking price is US$38,000 (about NT$1.18 million). Later, it was changed to use the handle of the video game console Xbox 360 to control it, and one only costs US$30 (about NT$900).

According to Reed Koepp, the captain of the USS Colorado at the time, the use of off-the-shelf technology can save the Navy’s expenses, and the controller is already very intuitive for submarine sailors. After all, every young sailor will use an Xbox 360 handle, and it is everywhere. It is convenient to buy logistics.

“We’ve got a whole generation of people familiar with using these handlebars, so why use a different system that they have to relearn?”

In addition to the US Navy, there are also many applications on land, such as unmanned vehicles, drones, and air defense systems, etc. are very common.

