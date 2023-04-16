Tens of Thousands of Merchants Gather in the “Chain” World——The Canton Fair’s Comprehensive Resumption Reflects the Strong Recovery of China’s Economic Momentum_Guangming.com

The 133rd China Import and Export Fair opened in Guangzhou on the 15th and will be held in three phases until May 5th. This Canton Fair is the first time that it has been fully held offline after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. The exhibition area and the number of exhibitors have reached record highs.

The gathering of thousands of businessmen reflects the accelerated release of China‘s economic vitality. As the “weather vane” and “barometer” of China‘s foreign trade, the Canton Fair is known as “China‘s No. 1 Exhibition” because of its longest history, largest scale, most complete range of commodities, the largest number of visitors, and the best transaction results. The comprehensive resumption of the Canton Fair will create new opportunities for the world to build a safe, reliable and efficient supply chain, share the dividends of the Chinese market in the same direction, and promote the common prosperity and development of the world economy.

Share business opportunities from “screen” to “surface”

In April, everything grows. Over the past few days, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport has welcomed visitors from all over the world, and the flow of inbound and outbound passengers has continued to rise, with an average of nearly 100 international passenger flights per day. dense.

The charm of the opening of the Canton Fair has not diminished, and the grand gathering of thousands of businessmen has reappeared. After the implementation of the “Class B and B Management” policy for China‘s epidemic prevention and control, the “China‘s First Exhibition” has been fully restored, and the global business community has responded strongly. Buyers from more than 220 countries and regions will sign up; nearly 50 industrial and commercial organizations will participate in the conference, including large groups of more than 200 people; 53 leading multinational companies such as Wal-Mart in the United States, Auchan in France, and Metro in Germany will participate in the conference.

This is the venue of the 133rd Canton Fair taken on April 15.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

More than 200 people from the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce participated in this Canton Fair, and they departed and arrived early. “In the eyes of Malaysian entrepreneurs, the Canton Fair brings together the best enterprises and products of the highest quality in China, and has resources and business opportunities unmatched by other exhibitions.” said Lu Guoxiang, President of the Malaysia-China General Chamber of Commerce.

The new exhibition hall was opened for the first time, and 3 new exhibition areas and 3 new special areas were added; the import exhibition area was set up during the three exhibition periods… The “old Canton Fair” that has gone through 66 years has been continuously adding “new quality”. Chu Shijia, director of the China Foreign Trade Center, said: “This is a long-awaited Canton Fair. Chinese and foreign merchants can not only continue the ‘screen-to-screen’ contact for the past three years, but also restart the ‘face-to-face’ negotiation, to participate in the event and share business opportunities.”

“The Canton Fair never disappoints us!” said Joan Basagana, president of the Spanish Terex Group. We are old friends of the Canton Fair. In the past 20 years, you can always find high-quality and satisfactory products here, and build more and better relationships with Chinese suppliers and partners. We are very happy and looking forward to the full resumption of offline exhibitions at the Canton Fair. We believe that the Canton Fair will continue to create value for the company’s business.

On April 15, buyers (left) and exhibitors communicated at the Canton Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Dawei

Over the past 60 years, from the first Canton Fair welcoming buyers from 19 countries and regions to the current Canton Fair attracting buyers from more than 220 countries and regions, the “circle of friends” of the Canton Fair has expanded more than 10 times. China‘s higher level of opening to the outside world makes the Canton Fair always an important window for China to open to the world, and an important bridge and link for strengthening Sino-foreign economic and trade cooperation.

Jennifer Patton, general manager of the Asian region of Coper Mexico, said that the company has participated in the Canton Fair for more than 20 years, and can find various high-quality suppliers here, and has established a solid and lasting cooperative relationship with most of them. The company’s business Also achieved significant growth due to participation in the Canton Fair. “We are very happy to be part of this grand event again, and we look forward to continuing to participate in the future.” She said that she believes that the Canton Fair will bring more opportunities for enterprises to expand new business, establish new contacts, and learn about the latest trends in the industry.

It can be seen from the exhibition that China‘s industrial structure is upgrading

On the first day of the exhibition, Pazhou, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, where the exhibition was held, was crowded with people.

“I haven’t seen customers for several years, and this year’s business exchanges are particularly hot.” Hong Kong in January, Shantou in March, Guangzhou in April… Zhang Qiaoling, the person in charge of Wensheng Plastic Toys Industrial Co., Ltd. in Chenghai District, Shantou City, has been busy and is looking forward to passing Offline exhibitors get more new orders.

In rushing to exhibitions, grabbing orders, and busy production, more companies “run” and take the initiative. “There are some new projects that I think have great promise.” Rui Jianzhang, International Sales Director of Guangzhou Tuopu Electric Development Co., Ltd., and the design team have already sent previews of main products such as air fryers, smart wine decanters, and milk frothers to Merchants from Europe, America and other places made appointments with them to come to the Canton Fair for in-depth negotiations.

On April 15, buyers (right) and electric bicycle exhibitors communicated at the Canton Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

This year’s Canton Fair is the largest in history, with new pavilions, excellent structure and good quality are the biggest features. In the face of new trends in international trade and new market demands, the Organizing Committee of the Canton Fair has added topics such as industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing, new energy and intelligent networked vehicles, smart life, maternity and infant products, and “silver hair economy”, with more than 9,000 new exhibitors Many of them are “individual champions” of the manufacturing industry and “little giants” of specialization and innovation, representing new forces and new directions of manufacturing.

Guangdong Jiateng Robot Automation Co., Ltd. participated in the exhibition with a new product of intelligent mobile robot that can lift nearly 100 tons of goods, which can be customized for various application scenarios. Previously, the company’s domestic and foreign sales ratio was 9:1, and now it is focusing on expanding overseas revenue: in the United States, a new factory in Detroit will be put into operation this year, and the sales team is actively seeking orders; in Germany, the same AGV at the Canton Fair will also be unveiled at the Hannover Messe ; In Vietnam, many workers are busy advancing projects.

“Knowing that this year’s Canton Fair will be restarted offline, and a new exhibition area for industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing will be set up, we will sign up immediately and hope to make more customers.” said You Jianwen, marketing director of Guangdong Jiateng Robot Automation Co., Ltd., the company’s total revenue this year is expected More than 600 million yuan.

The “new face” has extraordinary skills, and the “old Cantonese” is not to be outdone.

From product upgrades to scene innovation, from dual-brand linkage to digital interaction, as a frequent visitor to the Canton Fair, Galanz will continue to launch new products such as scanning code prefabricated microwave ovens this year, try on-site cooking experience, digital live broadcast “real scene”, and comprehensively strengthen cooperation with merchants and consumers Interaction and communication, with quality “grass” the international market.

On April 15, buyers (right) and exhibitors communicated at the Canton Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

The latest data show that in the first quarter of 2023, the total import and export value of China‘s trade in goods was 9.89 trillion yuan, and the cumulative growth rate changed from a slight decrease of 0.8% year-on-year in the first two months to an increase of 4.8%, and the monthly growth rate decreased by 7% year-on-year from January. , February increased by 8% and then increased to 15.5% in March. With the continuous upgrading of the business model and the continuous improvement of “hard core strength”, the positive momentum of China‘s foreign trade is expected to continue.

“Made in China” with complete categories, high quality and low price has always provided the world with affordable and rich products. Bai Ming, a member of the Degree Committee of the Ministry of Commerce Research Institute, said: “Behind foreign trade is industry. Behind the resilience, vitality and transformation of foreign trade is the resilience, vitality and transformation of the industrial economy. From the structure of exhibitors at the Canton Fair, the changes in exhibits, and the release of new products, all We can see the innovation and upgrading of China‘s industrial structure.”

“The door is always open” to share the dividends of the Chinese market

The full offline holding of the Canton Fair will not only promote its own development, but also benefit the world. As the largest consumer market in the world, China can provide a broad space for high-quality products from all over the world.

Every year, Pokphand Lotus Supermarket, a retail brand under Thailand’s Chia Pokphand Group, participates in the Canton Fair and selects many high-quality imported products from overseas, which are widely praised by customers. Zou Yu, director of external affairs of the company, said: “The Canton Fair resumed offline exhibitions in an all-round way. Merchants from all over the world and domestic enterprises gathered in Yangcheng to conduct business negotiations. Behind this is China‘s firm pursuit of an open strategy of mutual benefit and win-win results, and the embodiment of promoting the construction of an open world economy. “

This is the EHang manned and transport drone displayed in the new energy and intelligent connected vehicle exhibition area newly set up by the Canton Fair (photographed on April 15).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Dawei

The scale of the import exhibition of this year’s Canton Fair has been further expanded. For the first time, the import exhibition has been set up in three exhibition periods, with an area of ​​30,000 square meters, an increase of 50% compared with that before the epidemic. More than 40 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Spain, had 508 foreign companies participating in the exhibition, of which 73% were exhibitors from countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”.

The UAE LULU International Group participated in the Canton Fair for the first time in 2000, and each time it participated in the fair, it has gained a lot, which makes the company maintain business contacts with the Canton Fair year after year. “We can always find high-quality suppliers and new products and meet new friends at the Canton Fair. The Canton Fair helps our company provide customers with high-quality and low-cost products, and promotes mutual understanding and connectivity among the UAE, the Middle East and the Chinese people. ” said Laida Kumar, the company’s global marketing director who has participated in the Canton Fair many times.

As one of the three major American Chambers of Commerce in China, AmCham South China‘s members account for 40% of the total bilateral business, trade and investment between the United States and China. Chamber of Commerce Chairman Hari Saiyedin said that this year, China‘s economic activities have rebounded rapidly, and the demand for business, trade and investment is getting higher and higher. The Canton Fair is very important to Sino-US commercial relations. American buyers of different sizes can find suitable products within the scope of business here and get good sales.

On the new journey in the new era, the Canton Fair is striving to become an important platform for China to open up to the outside world in an all-round way, promote the high-quality development of international trade, and connect the domestic and international dual cycles.

“The success of the 133rd Canton Fair is of great significance to the development of China‘s economy and the recovery of the world economy.” Wang Shouwen, the international trade negotiator and deputy minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said that for China, the booth of the Canton Fair is a bridge for enterprises to go to the world; For the world, the Canton Fair creates opportunities for companies from various countries and regions to cooperate with Chinese companies to build a safe, reliable and efficient supply chain, and also provides a platform for them to catch the express train of China‘s economic recovery and development.

