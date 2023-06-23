What will winter 2023 be like in Córdoba?

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that during this winter “there is a greater probability” that “normal or higher than normal values” will be recorded on average in Córdoba.

This is indicated by the “Quarterly Climate Forecast”, a report prepared by the agency, which shows the trend of temperatures and rainfall expected for the coming months.

In addition, the document clarifies that “it is not ruled out that towards the center and northeast of the country the thermal amplitude may be higher than normal, with a greater frequency of higher than normal maximum temperatures and lower than normal minimum temperatures.”

Regarding the rains, they will be “within normal parameters” in the province of Córdoba.

Autumn. At the national level it was the warmest, along with those of the years 2015 and 2009. The period March-April-May of this year registered an average temperature 1.27°C above normal for the period 1961-2023, specified the SMN.

VSeveral cities in the center and north of the country had the warmest autumn in more than six decades. “The most significant anomalies (greater than 2 ° C) affected the north of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, west of Entre Ríos, east of Catamarca, a large part of Córdoba and the center of Cuyo,” he explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

