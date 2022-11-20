The reporter learned from the Beijing Stock Exchange that the first index of the Beijing Stock Exchange, which will be officially launched on November 21, the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Component Index, will use April 29, 2022 as the base date, and the base point will be 1,000 points.

The picture shows the exterior of the Beijing Stock Exchange.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xin

In order to facilitate market participants to obtain the historical point information of the index in a timely manner, the CBEX has released the historical point data of the index from the base date to November 18. Among them, on June 28, the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 closed at 1195.9446 points, which was the highest closing point during the period; on October 28, the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 closed at 935.9998 points, which was the lowest closing point during the period. On November 18, the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 closed at 1003.1492 points.

“The launch of the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 will provide all parties with a tool to observe the overall operation of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and further expand the coverage of my country’s capital market index system to innovative small and medium-sized enterprises.” Sui Qiang, general manager of the Beijing Stock Exchange, said on November 18 The 16th index and indexation investment forum said, “In the next step, we will continue to enrich the index system, promote the steady development of indexation investment, gradually build the industry, theme and strategy index system of the North Exchange, and explore the construction of cross-North Exchange The index system of the stock exchange and the new third board, and promote the development of cross-market index.” (Reporter Yao Junfang)